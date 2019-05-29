Death Stranding Collector’s Edition Revealed

Today, the wildly anticipated Death Stranding released a new trailer, launch date, and gameplay details. Announced via a Twitch stream, users were given a nearly 9-minute trailer showcasing Kojima Productions’ new game. Exclusive to the PlayStation 4, Death Stranding will release with a normal, digital deluxe, and collector’s edition.

At the time of writing this, the prices for the Collector’s Edition and Special Edition have not gone live, but we will update this piece once it’s available. However, the Best Buy does have the prices set at $199 for the Collector’s Edition and $69.99 for the Special Edition. While these prices could change, it’s very unlikely. If you’re looking to pre-order the game we recommend going to the links above since the official ones on the Death Stranding page isn’t live.

If you are a fan of Collector’s Editions then strap in because Death Stranding’s version offers a lot. When you purchase this item you will receive the following items:

Full Death Stranding Game

BRIDGES Cargo Case

Full-Sized BB Pod

Custom Steelbook

Ludens Keychain

Death Stranding Timefall (Original Music)

Digital Download of the Music Album

Behind the Scenes “Making Of” Video

10 PSN Avatars

Gold Power Skeleton

Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses

Gold Armor Plate (Level 2)

Gold All-Terrain Skeleton

Obviously, the big ticket items are the BRIDGES case, Ludens Keychain, and Full-Sized BB Pod. While there is no statue of the characters, the BB Pod is certainly a weird and cool item to put on your shelf. Although we suspect you will need to explain what it is every time someone visits. The rest of the items are nice additions, even if we don’t know how many tracks are on the album or how long the “Making Of” video is.

If you are more interested in the digital items we suggest getting the Digital Deluxe version which comes with all the Gold armor, the PSN Avatars, Music Album, and Making Of video. There is also a Special Edition which comes with the Gold Mask, Music Album, Steelbook, and Making of video. You can pre-order the Digital Deluxe version for $79.99 here and the Collector’s Edition once the item goes live, here.

Death Stranding is set to release on November 8 exclusively for PS4.

