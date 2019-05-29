Death Stranding Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Combat & World

New information regarding famed developer Hideo Kojima’s latest project – Death Stranding – has dropped. A title shrouded in mystery, Death Stranding was announced almost three years ago at Sony’s 2016 E3 press conference. Since then, Sony and the development team have been extremely quiet on the details. We’ve only seen a few glimpses at the world and the characters within it. Featuring the voice work and likeness of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, Death Stranding is aiming to be the biggest game of the generation.

After years of waiting, we finally get to see real gameplay from Death Stranding, which appears to blend open world survival with the horror genre. We are shown the hero using a variety of different items such as a retractable ladder and a climbing anchor.

Combat against humans appears to consist of either running away, fighting with your fists, or using firearms. However, little is known about the mechanics or if you can counter enemy attacks. You can also use items as weapons such as a yellow container and drive futuristic motorcycles. There are also tanks and all-terrain vehicles, but it’s unclear if you can use these at all.

Stealth factors into dodging Death Stranding’s nearly invisible creatures that haunt the world. They can hear you, so taking it nice and slow is the key to your survival. It appears that the baby you carry around allows you to sense these beings, though very little details about the story are known. We’re then shown a variety of different cutscenes, outlining the main characters and Mad Mikkelsen’s character which appears to be the main antagonist.

Death Stranding is confirmed to release on November 8, 2019 for PS4.

