How to Turn On Defensive Mode in Red Dead 2 Online

A new patch has dropped for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online component and it’s delivering a plethora of new features. One of the most exciting is the Offensive and Defensive options that users can enable. Doing so allows players to make an active choice if they want to PvP in Free Roam or be largely ignored by other players. Given how big griefing was at launch, this is a welcomed addition.

For a full look at the new patch notes go here.

To switch between Defensive and Offensive playstyles, go into Free Roam and then hit left on the D-Pad. Now scroll all the way to the bottom of the player menu and select “Online Options.” From here, you can change your status by selecting the Shield icon and then exiting out of the menu. This will become your default setting whenever you log in and it can be switched at any time you don’t have High Hostility.

Playing in Defensive mode offers a lot of fantastic options for passive players. You will take reduced damage, cannot be executed, lassoed, or tackled. People in defensive mode cannot receive critical headshot damage from other players or even be locked on via Aim Assist. However, if a person in Defensive mode becomes aggressive towards others their hostility will increase and be switched to Offensive.

Finally, any notices for PvP activities will not appear while in Defensive mode. You cannot participate in any PvP Free Roam event as well. If you’re looking to just look for some treasure or hunt animals than this is the mode for you. We also recommend activating this if you’re new to Red Dead 2 Online, at least until you get a handle on the basic mechanics.

