Destiny 2 Season of Opulence Roadmap Revealed

We are one week away from the Season of Opulence releasing in Destiny 2. Revolving around Cabal Emperor Calus, users will venture into his lost vaults to obtain a variety of new loot. This new season will not only include new loot, but also a 6-player activity called the Menagerie, and the Crown of Sorrow raid. Set to release Tuesday, June 4, Bungie has revealed a new roadmap showcasing all of the new content coming during the Season of Opulence.

Here is a breakdown of each major event taking place during the Season of Opulence:

June 4 – Season of Opulence Begins, New Raid, Menagerie

June 11 – Truth Exotic Quest, New Menagerie Boss

June 18 – Iron Banner Quest, New Menagerie Boss

June 25 – Menagerie Heroic Mode

July 2 – Lumina Exotic Quest

July 9 – Tribute Hall, New Moments of Triumph

July 30 – Solstice of Heroes Event

One of the most surprising items on the roadmap is the Truth rocket launcher. Initially released in the original Destiny, Truth is a rocket launcher with insanely, aggressive tracking. It wasn’t uncommon for its rockets to turn nearly 90 degrees if it missed the target. The other exotic – Lumina – is new to the series and we only know that it’s a hand cannon.

We also know that the new Crown of Sorrows raid will launch on the same day as the season. This means you will need to quickly grind for gear if you want to participate in World’s First. The starting recommended Light is 715 so make sure you are at maximum Light before the Season of Opulence begins.

