Detective Pikachu Switch Confirmed

A new Detective Pikachu game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara confirmed during the Pokemon Press Conference 2019.

Ishihara said during the conference that the game will feature a different ending from the original game on the 3DS. However, it has not been confirmed if this is a port or a sequel.

Announcement 1⃣ Can’t wait to keep sleuthing with #DetectivePikachu? Plans are under way to bring this crime-solving Pikachu to Nintendo Switch! The details of this game are still a mystery…so keep checking back here for more clues. 🔎⚡️ pic.twitter.com/286PFCGYaR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Hiro Matsuoka of Toho compared the movie adaptation of Detective Pikachu to Godzilla in terms of box-office success.

We will update when we hear more details on the game.

Junichi Masuda announced a cloud-based service known as Pokemon Home. It works similarly to Pokemon Bank and in fact connects to that service as well as Pokemon Go and the Pokemon games on Switch. You can trade anytime and anywhere with a smartphone.