FaZe Banks Releases Video in Response to Tfue’s Lawsuit

Last night, the founder of gaming organization FaZe Clan, Ricky Banks, released a video discussing the recent lawsuit brought by Turner “Tfue” Tenny. Entitled “Dear Tfue,” the 21-minute video sees Banks talking about the lawsuit’s claims and the emotional reaction he had when the news broke. Following two statements released by FaZe Clan on social media, this video goes a bit more in-depth on the various points brought up by Tfue’s attorney.

In the video, Banks reaffirms that FaZe Clan only made $60,000 from Tfue. Banks goes on and states that this money came from two brand deals they brought to Tenny, with Tfue receiving 80% of the money and FaZe Clan taking 20%. However, part of the contract show by FaZe Clan does show that the organization can take 80% of any money earned via a brand deal. FaZe Clan claims they have never taken this much from Tfue. There is no mention of Tenny being on the new contract that boasts the 80/20 split with the gamer receiving the lion’s share of the profits.

FaZe Banks calls the claims of the group taking up to 80% of his earnings “a bold face, flat out lie.” The video continues on, challenging the claims of Tfue being pressured into performing dangerous stunts. Banks explains that Turner was the one attempting to convince other members of FaZe Clan to jump off the Hollywood Reservoir.

Additionally, Banks discusses how Tfue would often drink alcohol at parties of his own volition. Like the revenue claim, Banks comments that this is “fucking bullshit and you know it.” Banks this shows a video where Tfue is allegedly drunk when he was twenty years old. The rest of the video focuses on recapping the history of FaZe Clan, Banks, and Tfue. We learn that Tenny is still on his contract that he “knowingly, willingly” signed. Banks then showcases Tfue’s growth after joining FaZe Clan.

At the time of writing this Tenny has not responded to any of responses from FaZe Clan, though we suspect he won’t regardless. Given this is a lawsuit, there’s a large chance that Tfue’s lawyers are requesting that he doesn’t comment.

