5 Godzilla Defense Force Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Godzilla has awoken once more and is ready for battle once again!

Hot on the heels of the new movie (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Nexon has released a brand new game that honors the world of Kaiju cinema – Godzilla Defense Force. As a military commander, you’re entrusted with defending several Earth regions from invading monsters. Godzilla and his most iconic foes are tough to endure, so we’re here to aid your planet defending efforts. It’s time to save the world and keep those massive Kaiju’s from destroying your military forces.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Godzilla Defense Force:

Download the Godzilla Defense Force APK here.

1. The Methods Needed to Secure Victory at All Costs!

• Godzilla: Defense Force challenges you to take on Kaiju minions and the Kaiju’s themselves across various countries. As you earn more coins and construct new army bases in those countries, new troop types become available to you. Tapping with multiple fingers in an extremely fast motion is the way to go when you’re actively trying to place more troops onto the battlefield.

• Honestly though, you shouldn’t have to rely on your tapping skills to inspire the troops. In the shop, there’s an “Auto-Tap” option you can activate that automatically handles that troop tapping action for you. You should rely on this ability at all times – once it runs out, spend the remainder of that ability’s cooldown meter using your own fingers again. Then as soon as the Auto-Tap option becomes active again, utilize it ASAP! The Auto-Tap option levels up and gets even better over time, but keep in mind that its level resets at midnight.

• Use your coin funds wisely during battle. Complete a few battles before you make it to the big Kaiju so you can hopefully earn enough coins to build a whole new base. When it comes time to upgrade your army bases, you should focus on upgrading one to its very next level at a time. Once a base ascends to a new level, switch over to upgrading the next one in line.

2. Rely on Your “Revenge,” “Relief Supplies,” and “Boost’s” During Kaiju Battles, But Switch to the Time Travel Mechanic When a Kaiju’s Too Tough to Handle

• Godzilla’s iconic line of kaiju monsters will eventually pop up and try to destroy your forces. These battles happen to the be the toughest battle’s in the game since Kaiju’s have a ton of HP and you’re only given 30-seconds to defeat them. As soon as a Kaiju appears, you should immediately throw one of your equipped cards onto the field (especially your Godzilla cards since the big guy can land a active attack on the Kaiju that’s trying to tear you apart). Be sure to spread out your good cards amongst the various countries you’re defending, too. Any cards you have that are two-stars or higher are the type of cards you should keep on deck for active battles.

• While you’ll make it past a few Kaiju’s and end up adding them to your equippable card roster, you’ll eventually run into Kaiju’s that are too strong to defeat. Upon defeat, you can rely on the Revenge mechanic in order to restart the current Kaiju battle at hand. Before you do that though, make sure you use the free video watching options for the Relief Supplies and Boost option in order to get some much needed assists for your Kaiju rematch. Never use your “X-nium” to boost your Relief Supplies payout, though – we’ll tell you what to spend that currency on later on. Oh and keep in mind that the Boost option maxes out at three retries.

• Once your HQ level finally reaches level five, the “Time Travel” mechanic unlocks. This is essentially the game’s reset option. Once activated, your overall progress goes all the way back to the very beginning. However, you get to retain your unlocked cards and be gifted with a new type of currency that lets you purchase special artifacts. These stat-boosting artifacts will most likely make those tougher Kaiju boss battles all the more easier to complete. If that tough Kaiju is giving you trouble in one of your countries, then it may be time to use the Time Travel feature.

3. Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Kaiju Weak Points, Xilien UFO’s, and Citizens in Need of Saving

• When the game is busy handling your troops, you can use your fingers to handle more important tapping matters. During Kaiju battles, stay attentive so you can tap on their weak points once they pop up.

• And once you down a Kaiju, swipe as much as possible on them so you can earn more coins before they sink into the ocean. You should also search the battlefield for citizens that need your help and Xilien UFO’s. Saving citizens allows you to put them to work on the Moon to earn you some Moonstones. And tapping on UFO’s helps you earn some more of the game’s X-nium currency.

4. Save up Enough Moonstones and X-nium for More Worthwhile Purchases

• There’s a few purchases you can make with your Moonstones and X-nium in the in-game shop. Since this currency type takes a while to reach into high numbers, you’ll always want to make sure you spend it on the things that truly matter. For example, the only “Card Pack” you should purchase is the “Rare Card Pack.”

• You should only save up enough X-nium to buy these card packs every time. Same goes for the “Moonstone Card Park” option – you should only save up enough Moonstones to acquire this pack on the regular. By the way, hop into the shop to claim your free card pack every few hours. And be sure to pick up your free roulette prize spins during your daily logins (you should always watch a video ad so you can can earn an extra spin).

5. “Grind” Your One-Star Kaiju Cards in Order to Strengthen Your Higher Level Kaiju’s

• At first, you’ll have no choice but to rely on the ability boosts granted by your one-star cards. But once you add a few stronger Kaiju cards to your roster, you’ll need to sacrifice your weaker cards for your stronger ones.

• The only cards you need to Grind are your one-star Kaiju’s – sacrifice them so you can earn the currency needed to upgrade your stronger and more utilized Kaiju cards. Each of the countries you defend should have at least one Godzilla card on deck. As for the other two cards that should be equipped, make sure each of those cards stick to a different card type to keep your boosters varied.

