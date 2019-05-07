The Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu event has gone live, allowing players to catch their own Pikachu wearing a detective hat. Here’s how to catch Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Go.

Players on The Silph Road Subreddit have confirmed that Detective Pikachu spawns in the wild. Keep in mind that it has a chance to run away.

There’s another way to catch Detective Pikachu, and that’s through the GO Snapshot feature according to our previous report. All you have to do is select one of your captured Pokemon and tap the camera icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Then take a picture of your Pokemon to have a chance of Detective Pikachu appearing in the image. Once you do so, Detective Pikachu will appear and you can capture it.

There isn’t a set amount of photos you need to take before you get Detective Pikachu to appear in one. As it’s a random occurrence, you might need to take a lot of photos. Some users on the Subreddit found one after taking just one image but others have found one after taking 60 or so photos. Some users have event taken over 100 photos with no luck.

Unlike other events with a Pikachu wearing a special hat, you cannot get a shiny Pikachu wearing a detective hat. Niantic’s support account on Twitter confirmed this.

The Detective Pikachu event runs until May 17. Pokemon featured in the movie will spawn more frequently. There are also new Field Research tasks as well as avatar gear in the in-game shop.

