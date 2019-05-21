MTG Modern Horizons Spoiler Card Round Up (May 21)

Another day, another wave of spoiler cards for Magic: The Gathering’s newest set, Modern Horizons. Focused solely on the Modern format, all of these cards will not be playable in Standard upon release. Additionally, a lot of the cards in this set will be brand new which is quite unique for this format. There are some reprints, but these will be cards that were released prior to 8th Edition. Don’t expect to see cards like Cryptic Command or Karn Liberated appear during the spoilers.

So far, the Modern Horizons set is showing a lot of promise. There has been a great mix of old and new cards, many of which will certainly make an impact on the format. It’s great to see Wizards of the Coast embracing the higher power level of Modern and offering cards that can either enhance existing decks or craft new ones.

Below are the Modern Horizons cards spoiled for May 21. We will update this post as new cards are revealed throughout the day.

1. Lightning Skelemental

Trample, Haste Whenever Lightning Skelemental deals combat damage to a player, that player discards two cards. At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice Lightning Skelemental.

2. Force of Despair

If it’s not your turn, you may exile a black card from your hand rather than pay this spell’s mana cost. Destroy all creatures that entered the battlefield this turn.

3. Astral Drift

Whenever you cycle Astral Drift or cycle another card while Astral Drift is on the battlefield, you may exile target creature. If you do, return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control ast the beginning of the next end step. Cycling [2 colorless/1 white]

4. Nimble Mongoose

Shroud (This creature can’t be the target of spells or abilities) Threshold – Nimble Mongoose gets +2/+2 as long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard.

5. New Land Cycle

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern Horizon set will release on June 13 for Magic Online and June 14 for paper users.

