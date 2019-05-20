MTG Modern Horizons Spoiler Round Up (May 20)

Spoiler season for Modern Horizons has officially begun, which means it’s time to look at all the juicy cards set to release. Consisting of largely new cards, this Magic: The Gathering set will only be focusing on the Modern format. Any reprints will be from before 8th Edition, so don’t expect to see some of the pricier staples to make an appearance.

This is the first set to revolve solely around Modern without focusing on delivering a wealth of reprints. So far we already know that there will be full art Snow Lands along with a variety of returning mechanics such as Flashback, Storm, Hellbent, and Vanishing. We also know that Goblin Matron will be entering Modern for the first time, which will certainly give Goblin decks some needed power.

Below are the cards spoiled for May 20. We will update this post as new cards are revealed throughout the day.

1. Ice-Fang Coatl

Flash Flying When Ice-Fangh Coatl enters the battlefield, draw a card. Ice-Fang Coastl has deathtouch as long as you control at least three other snow permanents.

2. Prismatic Vista

Tap: Pay 1 life, Sacrifice Prismatic Vista: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern Horizon set will release on June 13 for Magic Online and June 14 for paper users.

