NBA 2k League: The Turn Completes Second Day

After seven games on Thursday, May 9 opened up The Turn NBA 2k League tournament, Friday’s six contests provided even more excitement for fans.

The day’s action began with the tournament’s top seed, Pacers Gaming, hosting the lowest remaining seed after Thursday’s games, Celtics Crossover Gaming. Celtics Crossover Gaming point guard oFAB picked up right where he left off from Thursday, scoring 14 points and recording 12 assists to lead his team to huge 61-54 upset. With the win, Celtics Crossover Gaming put itself in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

The second game of the night featured the second seed, Mavs Gaming, and the 15th-seeded Knicks Gaming with another quarterfinals spot on the line. Mavs Gaming didn’t fall victim to a massive upset like Pacers Gaming did, however. Double-doubles by point guard Dimez (21 points, 11 assists) and center PeteBeBallin (13 points, 14 rebounds) powered Mavs Gaming to the 85-70 victory and a quarterfinals spot.

"Here comes @DatBoyDimez." 😤 The @MavsGG PG put up 21 PTS & 11 AST to help his team advance to the second round of #THETURN! pic.twitter.com/93xti0GoLl — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 10, 2019

In the 3-14 game, another upset was seen. T-Wolves Gaming shot 50 percent (6/12) from behind the arc and got a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) from point guard BearDaBeast to knock out Blazer5 Gaming, 63-59. The win meant that two of the tournament’s top three seeds would not appear in the quarterfinals and had to put all the remaining higher seeds yet to play on the night nervous.

A sweet assist from @iFEAST__ keeps a tight game TIGHT. Watch the end of Q4 LIVE on @Twitch and @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/YCihVpb1RO — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 10, 2019

Fourth-seeded Bucks Gaming took the stage next against the 13 seed, Raptors Uprising GC. 20-point first and third quarters, a double-double (11 points and rebounds) by center Plondo and 29 points by forward Arooks propelled Bucks Gaming to a 72-62 victory and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ladies and gentlemen, your second-leading scorer of the league… @Game6Drake doing his thing at THE TURN, Powered by @ATT. #THETURN pic.twitter.com/sSyciqRhzE — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 11, 2019

The five seed, Kings Guard Gaming, kept up the good mojo for the higher seeds in its game against the 12th seed, Magic Gaming. Kings Guard got three players into double figures and held Magic Gaming to just five points in the final quarter to win 52-47. Point guard BP led Kings Guard Gaming to the quarterfinals with 16 points.

In the night’s final contest, sixth-seeded Jazz Gaming matched Kings Guard’s Gaming defensive intensity, dispatching 11th-seeded Cavs Gaming 51-44. Jazz Gaming didn’t allow Cavs Gaming to score more than 12 points in any quarter and got a double-double (13 points, 14 rebounds) from center Ria to claim the final spot in the quarterfinals.

Saturday’s Schedule

Saturday’s games will decide a champion, as the field of eight teams will play through until only one team remains standing. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

10 a.m. Celtics Crossover Gaming at 76ers GC

11 a.m. Warriors Gaming Squad at Mavs Gaming

12 p.m. T-Wolves Gaming at Jazz Gaming

1 p.m. Kings Guard Gaming at Bucks Gaming

4 p.m. Winner of 10 a.m. vs. Winner of 1 p.m.

5 p.m. Winner of 11 a.m. vs. Winner of 12 p.m.

6 p.m. Winner of 4 p.m. vs. Winner of 5 p.m.

One team will win a part of the Banner Chain trophy and a $180,000 purse on Saturday and it might be one of the teams who came into the tournament seeded on the bottom part of the bracket. Fans can only hope that the games leading toward the tournament championship will be as entertaining as Friday’s games.