NBA 2k League Week 4: Highlights, News & Scores

The NBA 2k League regular season is now 1/3 of the way complete and teams have officially locked themselves into position for one of the two in-season tournaments, as well as setting themselves up for a playoff run over the season’s final eight weeks.

The Turn will begin Thursday, May 9 and be completed on Saturday, May 11. It will be the first NBA 2k League competition ever to take place outside of the league studios in Long Island City, N.Y. The venue for the 21-team tournament will be the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas.

When T-Wolves Gaming plays its games at The Turn it will be the second week of competition under interim head coach Justin Butler. The team’s first general manager/head coach, Justin Vilvens, was relieved of his duties this past Monday. T-Wolves Gaming’s first competitions with Butler at the helm were part of an exciting fourth regular-season slate of games.

Week 4 Scores

Wednesday, May 1

Hawks Talon GC 55, Mavs Gaming 57

T-Wolves Gaming 62, Celtics Crossover Gaming 52

NetsGC 54, Hawks Talon GC 68

T-Wolves Gaming 60, Mavs Gaming 64

Pacers Gaming 61, Magic Gaming 57

Thursday, May 2

Grizz Gaming 61, Bucks Gaming 52

Celtics Crossover Gaming 65, NetsGC 59

Blazer5 Gaming 86, Knicks Gaming 48

Warriors Gaming Squad 82, Wizards District Gaming 43

Friday, May 3

76ers GC 49, Blazer5 Gaming 63

Warriors Gaming Squad 51, Jazz Gaming 69

Bucks Gaming 77, Raptors Uprising GC 50

76ers GC 65, Knicks Gaming 59

Jazz Gaming 75, Grizz Gaming 57

Top Plays From Week 4

The Turn Seeding

Seeding for The Turn was determined for the league’s 21 teams by a series of progressive factors: regular-season winning percentage, head-to-head record, average point differential, points scored per game, performance in the TipOff and finally if necessary, a coin flip. Through that process, the field was set as follows.

1. Pacers Gaming

2. Mavs Gaming

3. Blazer5 Gaming

4. Bucks Gaming

5. Kings Guard Gaming

6. Jazz Gaming

7. Warriors Gaming Squad

8. Hawks Talon GC

9. 76ers GC

10. Heat Check Gaming

11. Cavs Legion GC

12. Magic Gaming

13. Raptors Uprising GC

14. T-Wolves Gaming

15. NetsGC

16. Lakers Gaming

17. Knicks Gaming

18. Celtics Crossover Gaming

19. Grizz Gaming

20. Pistons GT

21. Wizards District Gaming

Schedule for The Turn

The Turn is a single-elimination tournament and the top six seeds in the tournament receive a bye to Friday’s games. Either 76ers GC or Hawks Talon GC and either Heat Check Gaming or Warriors Squad Gaming will automatically advance to Saturday. On Friday, the top five teams will play the lowest five seeds to win on Thursday and Jazz Gaming will play Cavs Legion GC. Saturday’s games will consist of Thursday night’s and Friday’s winners playing each other to decide a champion.

Thursday, May 9 (all times Pacific)

1 p.m.: Wizards District Gaming at Magic Gaming

2 p.m.: Pistons GT at Raptors Uprising GC

3 p.m.: Grizz Gaming at T-Wolves Gaming

4 p.m.: Celtics Crossover Gaming at Nets GC

5 p.m.: Knicks Gaming at Lakers Gaming

6 p.m.: Heat Check Gaming at Warriors Squad Gaming

7 p.m.: 76ers GC at Hawks Talon GC

Friday, May 10 (all times Pacific)

2 p.m.: Lowest surviving seed at Pacers Gaming

3 p.m.: Second-lowest surviving seed at Mavs Gaming

4 p.m.: Third-lowest surviving seed at Blazer5 Gaming

5 p.m.: Fourth-lowest surviving seed at Bucks Gaming

6 p.m.: Fifth-lowest surviving seed at Kings Guard Gaming

7 p.m.: Cavs Legion GC at Jazz Gaming

Saturday, May 11 (all times Pacific)

10 a.m.: Winner of Friday 2 p.m. vs. winner of Thursday 7 p.m.

11 a.m.: Winner of Friday 3 p.m. vs. winner of Thursday 6 p.m.

12 p.m.: Winner of Friday 4 p.m. vs. winner of Friday 7 p.m.

1 p.m.: Winner of Friday 5 p.m. vs. winner of Friday 6 p.m.

4 p.m.: Winner of Saturday 10 a.m. vs. winner of Saturday 1 p.m.

5 p.m.: Winner of Saturday 11 a.m. vs. winner of Saturday 12 p.m.

6 p.m.: Winner of Saturday 4 p.m. vs. winner of Saturday 5 p.m.

All 21 NBA 2k League teams will be competing for part of The Banner Chain trophy and a $180,000 purse at The Turn. The winner will also enjoy a lot of momentum to take into the next eight weeks of regular-season games as well.