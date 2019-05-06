PlayStation State of Play Details & Start Time (May 2019)

PlayStation’s new State of Play is set to release later this week. Announced via the PlayStation blog, this live stream goes live at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET on May 9. Unlike the previous State of Plays, this one will only run 10 minutes and appears to only be focusing on two games.

The first is the remake of MediEvil, which was previously announced back in October of 2018. Originally a PS1 game, the remastering of this title is being handled by Other Ocean Interactive. This week’s State of Play will go into a detailed look at MediEvil along with a “first look at a new title.” For those hoping that we would get any new info about big upcoming titles like The Last of Us: Part 2, don’t hold your breath.

Additionally, we will get new info on updates and features coming to the game. Sony explained that viewers shouldn’t expect any plans for their next-generation. With PlayStation not making an appearance at E3 and no plans for a PlayStation Experience, one has to wonder what Sony’s plans are for this year.

Make sure to tune into Twitch later this week for the State of Play.

