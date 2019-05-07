pokemon go detective pikachu pokemon list

The Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu event has gone live, granting increased spawn rates to Pokemon featured in the upcoming movie.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already started cataloging all of the Pokemon featured in the Detective Pikachu event. It’s a surprisingly long list that applies mostly to Kanto region Pokemon.

Here are all of the Pokemon with increased spawns during the Detective Pikachu event. The list will be updated if we confirm more information.

Bulbasaur Charmander Charizard Squirtle Detective Hat Pikachu Jigglypuff Psyduck Growlithe Cubone Lickitung Mr. Mime (Europe Only) Eevee Flareon Aipom (with chance of shiny) Snubbull Ludicolo Loudred

Pikachu wearing detective hats can be obtained both in the wild (according to one Subreddit user) or with the Go Snapshot feature. According to our previous report, you have a chance to catch detective hat Pikachu if you have one photobomb your snapshot after you’ve taken one. Unlike other events, you cannot get a shiny Pikachu with a detective hat on as Niantic’s support account on Twitter confirmed.

The event lasts from now until May 17. In addition to increased encounter rates, the event also adds new Field Research tasks for players to complete as well as new Raid Bosses also featuring Pokemon from the Detective Pikachu movie. The in-game shop also has new avatar gear based on the film.

