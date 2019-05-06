Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu Event Announced

Pokemon Go and Detective Pikachu are crossing over in a new in-game event, according to a video on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel.

From May 7 to 17, players will encounter Pokemon featured in the film more often in the wild. So far this includes Psyduck, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Snubbull. If you take pictures of your Pokemon with the camera feature, you might get a chance to get photobombed by a Pikachu wearing a detective hat. If so, then you’ll be able to catch it and add it to your collection. In addition, there will be new Raid Bosses and Field Research tasks along with new avatar gear in the in-game shop.

The event coincides with the release of Detective Pikachu in theaters May 10.

See also: