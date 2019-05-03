Pokemon Go Mesprit: Max CP & Stats

The Legendary Pokemon trio of the Sinnoh region, Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf, are now available in Pokemon Go.

If you managed to catch Mesprit, then here are its max CP and stats.

Note: Stats found on GamePress.

Max CP at Level 40: 3058

Max CP at Level 20: 1747

Attack: 212

Defense: 212

Stamina: 190

Mesprit is a pure psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it’s weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Quick Moves Confusion and Extrasensory as well as the Charge Moves Future Sight, Swift and Blizzard.

Is Mesprit worth powering up? Probably not. While its stats are balanced and it has access to one of the strongest psychic-type attack combos in the game, it runs into the same problem every Pokemon with balanced stats has in that neither of its stats make it stand out. Pokemon like Mewtwo and Alakazam are better attackers while Lugia and Cresselia are better damage sponges. It’s the same reason you never see Pokemon like Mew or Celebi sent out on Raids or Trainer Battles, and both of those Mythical Pokemon have higher overall stats than Mesprit.

Mesprit is best with Confusion and Future Sight. Extrasensory has a slightly higher energy gain rate but has lower damage per second. Meanwhile, Swift and Blizzard have no use on Mesprit.

