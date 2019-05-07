Pokemon Go Shiny Aipom: What Does it Look Like?

The Pokemon Go Detective Pikachu event is increasing encounter rates for Aipom and giving players a chance to catch its shiny form.

Here’s what the shiny versions of both Aipom and its evolution Ambipom look like, courtesy of gildenilson of The Silph Road Subreddit:

As you can see, the Pokemon’s shiny version is pink instead of purple like its regular counterpart. Meanwhile, its evolution, Ambipom, is more pinkish purple than just purple.

According to The Silph Road, the shiny Pokemon rate is roughly one in 450 Pokemon.

The Detective Pikachu event also gives players a chance to catch a Pikachu wearing a detective hat. According to our previous report, you can catch a detective hat Pikachu either in the wild or with the GO Snapshot feature. You have a chance to catch detective hat Pikachu if you have one photobomb your snapshot after you’ve taken one. Unlike other events, you cannot get a shiny Pikachu with a detective hat on as Niantic’s support account on Twitter confirmed.

The event also adds new Field Research tasks. According to our guide, some of the tasks award you with a Magikarp or Treeko encounter with a chance of them being shiny.

The Detective Pikachu event lasts from now until May 17. During the event, Pokemon featured in the movie such as Psyduck and Charizard will have increased encounter rates. The event also adds new Field Research tasks for players to complete as well as new Raid Bosses also featuring Pokemon from the Detective Pikachu movie. The in-game shop also has new avatar gear based on the film.

