pokemon sleep memes

Pokemon Sleep, a game that’s affected by your sleep patterns, was announced at the Pokemon Press Conference 2019.

The game uses time sleeping and waking up to affect gameplay, according to the conference. The game uses the newly announced Pokemon GO Plus + to monitor your sleep; the accelerometer in the device measures your sleep activity and sends that info to your phone via Bluetooth. The game is coming in 2020 and is being primarily developed by Select Button with the help of Niantic and Nintendo.

It’s an interesting concept that garnered an interesting reaction from people already. Here’s a look at the best memes.

A big talking point was the gamification of sleeping. Since the game is based mostly around sleeping, people on Twitter have begun to gauge just how successful they will be using the app.

I woke up from an impromptu nap to discover that I slept through the Pokémon Sleep announcement so I'd say I'm already way ahead of the game here, see you at the Indigo Plateau losers — Sunder (@SunderCR) May 29, 2019

I am happy to announce that I'll be looking to become a competitive pokemon sleep player, marking the next step of my career in esports! https://t.co/rIrhNN8BpI — Sky (@Skyerino) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Sleep will be the first Pokemon game that I will actually find challenging. — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) May 29, 2019

I already won Pokemon Sleep pic.twitter.com/XAaccJXcDI — Anaugi (@CaptAnaugi) May 29, 2019

idk guys sleeping is already pretty entertaining without DLC — Shenaniganza (@dbMisadventure) May 29, 2019

imagine sleeping…………but theres microtransactions — auro (@aurorange) May 29, 2019

Many poked fun at the name of the app, including the way it fits with other Pokemon games.

pic.twitter.com/qWscp6DMIB — scythes & wifes 2: girls just wanna have gun (@JillKatze) May 29, 2019

The next Pokemon game looks great pic.twitter.com/GSWASLzN1K — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) May 29, 2019

pokemon sleep n chill anyone https://t.co/KjBEI4ek27 — ROY CHAVEZ III (@roythethiiird) May 29, 2019

wow! i'm so excited for pokemon / nintendo to monitor my bodily functions! 🤩🙌 pic.twitter.com/B0c8zCyDGI — michael shillingburg🌿 (@shillingburger) May 29, 2019

Some expressed excitement over the prospect of having their sleep patterns genuinely improved by the app. Indeed, Niantic CEO John Hanke said during the conference that the app will be built with the idea of giving players the energy they need to walk around while playing Pokemon GO as the game rewards good sleeping habits.

honestly of all the sleep aids out there, Pokemon Sleep is the most likely to actually help me with my sleep issues — Kallie Plagge (@inkydojikko) May 29, 2019

Pokémon Sleep will let me train my Pokémon while I sleep? I'm going to have the strongest monsters!!! https://t.co/ddWVNOOhNc — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) May 29, 2019

Mom I'm going to sleep early to play some pokemon sleep pic.twitter.com/eYHqTl6mpd — Wii shop channel (@Wiishopchannel1) May 29, 2019

Others have looked to Pokemon Sleep as an example of Pokemon’s ever increasing prominence in our lives.

Y’all are gigglin about Pokémon sleep while Nintendo’s out here building a lifestyle brand and y’all are gunna be driving Pokémon cars with a little Pikachu animation as your electric engine charges and pokecoffee shops while your kids walk around with their hologram poke pals th — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Quit Smoking

Pokemon Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Pokemon Free and Accessible Birth Control

Pokemon Socialized Healthcare

Pokemon CO2 Emission Cap — MacIntyre Rath (@MacIntyreRath) May 29, 2019

Here are some other fun memes we found:

me when they inevitably announce that sword and shield still have random encounters: pic.twitter.com/OZauGliLqD — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) May 29, 2019

Boring the audience to sleep while announcing a new sleep product is some galaxy brain marketing pic.twitter.com/FDPGLp1ZR1 — André Segers (@AndreSegers) May 29, 2019

me at 5:40 am: i’m tired

my friends: then sleep

me: but i wanna look at cute stuff on the internet

my friends: oh here’s a cute thing!

me: what is it—

my friends: pic.twitter.com/lQK414NEwl — hazel marie (@qthzl) May 29, 2019

When the squad gets together to play Pokemon Sleep 😍 pic.twitter.com/AsVVmXGv5k — The Bryan Atkinson (@Wow_no_inv) May 29, 2019

You playing Pokemon Sleep, wake up in the middle of the night with sleep paralysis and see this pic.twitter.com/ejdZ3igHlw — Homobound (@Homobound) May 29, 2019

The conference also announced Pokemon Masters, a new mobile game that includes fan-favorite Pokemon trainers in 3V3 Pokemon battles. In addition, a Detective Pikachu game will come to the Nintendo Switch. Also announced was Pokemon Home, a cloud-based service that lets you bring over Pokemon from Pokemon GO, Pokemon Bank and the Pokemon Switch games.

