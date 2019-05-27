New Pokemon Sword & Shield Direct Announced for Next Week

A new Nintendo Direct was announced earlier today and it’s revolving solely around the upcoming Pokemon Sword & Shield. The first direct since its initial announcement, Pokemon Sword & Shield is the first entry in the core series to come to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo states that the Pokemon Direct will roughly take around 15 minutes long, so don’t expect a ton of new details.

Tune in on June 5 at 6 a.m. PT for roughly 15 minutes of new information on #PokemonSwordShield for #NintendoSwitch in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation.https://t.co/d1Xx3bDbhq pic.twitter.com/sNypwrc09d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2019

The Pokemon Sword & Shield Direct starts at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a. m. ET on June 5. This presentation can be watched on Nintendo’s Youtube channel, so make sure to get up bright and early for this direct. Currently, there is no release date for Pokemon Sword & Shield, however, we do know that this game is set to drop sometime later this year.

For the unfamiliar, Pokemon Sword & Shield is set in the Galar Region, which is the game’s version of the United Kingdom. Developed by Game Freak, the three new starter Pokemon includes the grass chimp Grookey, water gecko Soble, and fire rabbit Scorbunny. Some other Pokemon we spotted during the last Pokemon Direct included Grubbin, Flygon, Tyranitar, Lucario, Pikachu, and Wailmer.

If you’re looking forward to Pokemon Sword & Shield make sure to tune into this Direct.

