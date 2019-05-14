Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Gets a Huge Update, Leaves Beta

Red Dead Redemption 2’s online component has officially left beta and to celebrate a massive update has dropped for the game. Boasting a ton of new changes, items, and modes, there is a ton of new activities to enjoy. Now live, the update also introduces a new system to help stem the amount of griefing that plagued the Free Roam component.

Dubbed the Hostility system, this mechanic will now give players bounties for acting aggressively towards others. This will mark them on everyone’s map and change their color icon from blue to red slowly. If you are defending yourself from another user you will not receive any Hostility changes. This is for aggressors only. Hostility will not apply to any activity outside of Free Roam, so don’t worry about your notoriety rising in PvP.

Additionally, users can now choose to either player offensively or defensively. The former is what players have been experiencing so far in Red Dead Redemption 2. Everything is fair game and you can be killed by a player at any time. Inversely, the new defensive option marks players with a shield icon allowing everyone in the server to know you aren’t aggressive. Defensive players will also take reduced damage from others, cannot be lassoed, melee attacked, targeted with auto aim, executed, or participate in PvP Free Roam activities.

Below are the complete patch notes for the Red Dead Redemption 2 1.08 Update:

New Content in Red Dead Online Five new A Land of Opportunities Missions have been added to Red Dead Online: Bring a Goddamn Posse The Hanging of Tom Davies These Bastards Can Fight Banks Don’t Rob Themselves Destroyed by Grief

Three new Free Roam Mission types have been added into rotation in Red Dead Online, and can be launched from any Free Roam Mission giver: Destroy Jailbreak Stolen Wagon

Two new Free Roam Mission givers have been added to Red Dead Online, handing out Missions in new areas of the map: Thomas, Skiff Captain Aberdeen Pig Farmers

New variations of existing Free Roam Missions have been added to Red Dead Online

Several types of dynamic events have been added to the open world of Red Dead Online, which the player will encounter as they travel across the world Three new Posse Versus – Contests have been added to Red Dead Online: Bird Shooting Contest Biggest Fish Contest Herb Picking Contest

A new Showdown Mode has been added to Red Dead Online: Overrun (2-16 Players) Welcome to a good old-fashioned land grab: capture and hold the most territories to win the bout

Poker has been added to Red Dead Online and can be joined from various Saloons across the open world. Players can now play Poker against other players in both Public and Private matches. All poker tables seat up to 6 players, available in 5 locations: Blackwater, Saint Denis, Tumbleweed, Valentine and Flatneck Station.

Over 370 items and variations of clothing have been added for male and female characters in Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any General Store, Tailor or the Handheld Catalogue

Over 70 items and variations of Horse equipment have been added in Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any Stable or the Handheld Catalogue

One new weapon has been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any Gunsmith or the Handheld Catalogue: LeMat Revolver

Five new emotes have been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any General Store, Tailor or the Handheld Catalogue: Flex Slow Clap Beg for Mercy Throat Slit Flip Off

Balancing and Improvements in Red Dead Online Increases have been made to Gold payouts across multiple content types: Free Roam Events Free Roam Missions A Land of Opportunities Missions Showdown Modes Open World Content: Treasure Chests Daily Challenges Award Resets

A new HDR Calibration menu has been added. Players can now switch between the existing ‘Cinematic HDR’ and new ‘Game HDR’ styles, and a new option has been added to allow manual adjustment of Peak Brightness values for different displays

Added the ‘Hostility’ system to Red Dead Online that builds upon the changes to player Radar blips from the previous Title Update: Depending on their actions, players will now be labelled with one of three Hostility levels – Low (dark blue Radar blip), Medium (pink) or High (dark red). Your current Hostility level can be seen in the Online Options section of the Player menu. Players with higher Hostility levels will still receive the same punishments as the previous update, causing them to appear at longer distances on the Radar/Map and respawning further away when dying A player’s Hostility level will not be affected when killing players through PvP gameplay such as Showdown Modes or when instructed to via Free Roam Events with PvP elements Players can attack other players with a High Hostility level without any negative changes towards their own Hostility level A player’s Hostility level will slowly reduce over time when not performing any hostile actions towards other players

Players now have the ability to ‘Press Charges’ from the death screen after being killed by another player in a Red Dead Online session: If a player decides to press charges, the attacker will gain Bounty and their Hostility level will increase for performing that crime (this increase was the default behavior before this update) If a player does not press charges, the attacker will not gain any Bounty or Hostility level for performing that crime

A new ‘Playing style’ option has been added to the Online Options section of the Player menu in Red Dead Online: ‘Offensive’ playing style is the default existing behavior in Free Roam, allowing standard PvP combat in all Free Roam activities with no additional protections ‘Defensive’ playing style gives players the ability to signal that they want to ‘opt out’ of PvP-based activities and aggressive interactions with other players in the session. Players with a Defensive playstyle selected: Will be displayed to others with a faded Radar blip and a ‘shield’ icon above their head Cannot lock-on to other players, and cannot be locked onto Do not receive critical damage when shot, and take less damage in general Cannot be lassoed, tackled or executed Are unable to interact with some Free Roam Missions occurring in the session Will be offered fewer Free Roam Missions with a PvP component from Mission givers

Players with an Offensive playing style will increase their Hostility level significantly when attacking or griefing players with a Defensive playing style set

Players with a Defensive playstyle will have their Hostility increased if they choose to perform any aggressive behavior towards a player that does not have a High Hostility level and be switched out of the Defensive playing style

Players with a High Hostility level will not be able to enter the Defensive playing style and must wait until their Hostility level is lowered over time Daily Challenge Streaks have been added to Red Dead Online: A player must complete at least one Daily Challenge from each day’s selection to prevent the streak from being broken and resetting back to zero days After completing each Streak set at 7-day intervals, the player will activate the next level of thereward multiplier that applies to all future Gold earned through Daily Challenges the until the streak is broken After completing a 28-day streak, the player is awarded with a one-time reward of a Treasure Map

Several new Daily Challenges have been added into rotation in Red Dead Online, and some existing Daily Challenges have been updated or removed. Daily Challenges related to killing other players in Free Roam have been removed.

Changed the way that lock-on aiming against other players in Red Dead Online is controlled. When locking on to a player’s torso and flicking the Right Stick upwards, the reticle will no longer automatically make adjustments toward the targeted player’s head, making headshots slightly more challenging.

Increased the speed that players in Red Dead Online are able to switch between different weapons when using the Weapon Wheel menu Thrown weapons that required ignition (Dynamite, Fire Bottle) now light instantly when held in Red Dead Online, speeding up the time before being able to throw them New Awards have been added to Red Dead Online related to Daily Challenges, dynamic world events, and other content Changes have been made to notifications sent out to rival players in a Red Dead Online session while performing Free Roam Missions: The time before sending out notifications to nearby players that an objective that can be captured/destroyed has been greatly increased Rival players now need to be closer to an objective that can be captured/destroyed before they are able to participate

The Beta label has been removed from the Red Dead Online logo and text Quality improvements and performance optimizations have been made to ambient occlusion in order to match the on-disc version of the game (1.00). Lighting changes were originally made in the Day One Patch (1.02) to prevent framerate issues. Updates have been made to the Red Dead Online Character Creator, improving menu layouts and adding descriptions/illustrations Awards in Red Dead Online can now be pinned to make it easier to check current progress. Once pinned, they will appear in the Log section of the Player menu. You can now quickly switch between Ranks while on the Rank Unlocks menu screen using the bumper/shoulder buttons of the controller Added descriptions to items in the Rank Unlocks menu in Red Dead Online to inform players where they can purchase newly unlocked items The Progress section of the Pause Menu now shows the Total Completion percentage without needing to open the submenu while in Story Mode The display of attacker information on the player death screen has been sped up in Red Dead Online so that it is visible before respawning A new control scheme named ‘FPS2’ has been added to the Settings menu. This scheme moves the Sprint button to R1/RB with the intention of allowing running/sprinting at the same time as camera . In addition, Crouch has been moved to X/A in this layout. Story Mode Fixes General / Miscellaneous Fixed an issue in Story Mode that prevented the ‘Gang Camps found’ statistic in the Compendium section of the Pause Menu from increasing after encountering a Camp

Fixed several issues with incorrect lighting that could occur during Story Mode cutscenes

Fixed an issue that caused some lines of dialogue to not be played when interacting with Rufus in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused Camp conversations in Story Mode to continue where they left off after the player performed some time skips such as sleeping

Fixed an issue with incompatible clothing combinations at the Trapper store in Story Mode that caused some body parts to become invisible

Fixed an issue that may have caused broken animations during wagon conversations in some Story Mode Missions

Fixed an issue that prevented some Horseman racing challenges from being successfully completable in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that may have caused an Item Request mission to disappear from the Log menu in Story Mode, preventing completion of the side activity

Fixed an issue during Story Mode Mission – American Venom that stopped the player from interacting with a character and preventing further Mission progress until restarted

Fixed an issue during Story Mode Mission – The Bridge to Nowhere that could have prevented the player from being able to use a vehicle that was required in order to progress

Fixed an issue with incorrect goal text that appeared on a Story Mode Mission challenge in some localizations

Fixed an issue where blood and bullet wound effects would never be removed due to the passage of time from some ambient characters in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that caused robbery ambient music to continually play after performing certain combinations actions in Story Mode Red Dead Online Fixes Game Stability, Performance and Networking Fixed matchmaking and network issues that should eliminate or reduce the chance of encountering the following error codes: 0x20010004, 0x20010006, 0x30005006, 0x99260000, 0x99360000

Fixed numerous issues that caused game crashes, freezes and general stability issues

Made several minor improvements to general performance, which may improve framerates in some areas of the game Awards and Daily Challenges Fixed an issue that caused players in Red Dead Online to not receive Gold or XP rewards from completing Daily Challenges

Fixed several issues that caused some Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online to not increment consistently when collecting required items

Fixed an issue where the incorrect amount of XP is rewarded to the player when completing multiple tiers of the ‘Spend Cash in Shops’ Multiplayer Award in a single purchase

The button prompt to reset an Award in Red Dead Online is now a hold prompt to prevent accidental resets

The ‘Purchase unique breeds’ Horse Award in Red Dead Online no longer increments when buying different coat colors for the same Horse breed

Fixed an issue where certain pamphlet recipes did not count towards the ‘Learn unique crafting recipes’ Survivalist Award in Red Dead Online

The ‘kills without reloading’ Sharpshooter Award in Red Dead Online will now correctly reset the streak if the player dies and respawns

Fixed an issue that caused some clothing buckles to not be successfully awarded after completing certain Awards in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where some Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online related to player kills would still increment after a headshot blocked by the ‘Never Without One’ Ability Card

Fixed an issue where a Daily Challenge in Red Dead Online related to trampling enemies with the horse would sometimes not register kills properly

Fixed an issue where melee kills with thrown weapons and gun melee takedowns did not count towards melee-related Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online

Daily Challenges in Red Dead Online based around distance are now represented in feet instead of miles, allowing players to see current progress

Fixed an issue that meant players would pass certain Daily Challenges despite only being a spectating player Audio and Dialogue Fixed an issue where the audio/movement of bell ringing on trains would not synchronize between all players in a Red Dead Online session

Added missing sound effect that should have played when hitting targets with an incendiary shotgun shell

Added missing / incorrect sound effects when using some mounted turret weapons

Fixed several audio issues with missing/repeating dialogue, lines being cut off, or lines overlapping in conversations

Fixed an issue that could cause loading screen music to not play when transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed several issues with incorrect or missing speaker names in subtitles Crime and Bounty Fixed an issue that prevented lawmen from entering certain interiors when the player had a wanted level and their position was known while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that caused some incorrect flee reactions from the ambient population after performing some crimes

Fixed an issue with law response in Red Dead Online that may have caused sheriffs and deputies to spawn in repeatedly from the same location

Fixed an issue that prevented lawmen and bounty hunters from attempting to take a player alive if they were running/sprinting and will now correctly detect when a player is trying to intentionally flee

Fixed an issue that caused the victim of a successful intimidation robbery to become a witness to that crime

Fixed an issue where the ambient population would incorrectly react by fleeing if the player trampled small animals such as chickens and rats, potentially leading to a crime

Fixed an issue where the mine workers inside the Annesburg Mine would not react to crimes or become witnesses correctly

Fixed an issue in Red Dead Online that incorrectly triggered an aggressive response from lawmen when loitering in law offices

Fixed issues with Camp blips while being hunted by Bounty Hunters

Fixed an issue where a player in Red Dead Online would sometimes not trigger a crime when stealing or hijacking a train

Fixed issues with Catalogue use while being hunted by Bounty Hunters

Fixed an issue with the incorrect crime notification showing while shooting another player’s injured horse in Red Dead Online

Fixed issues with delayed UI after being hunted by Bounty Hunters

Fixed an issue that caused some Bounty Hunter enemies to remain idle and not move

Fixed issues that caused players to be immediately hunted by Bounty Hunters after passing a Mission

Fixed issues that resulted in players’ weapons being removed in certain locations in the world when being chased by Bounty Hunters

Fixed issues with the ‘View Gamercard’ option while being hunted by Bounty Hunters

Fixed an issue that caused the player to get an unintended wanted level when missing shots at enemy targets and hitting buildings

Fixed an issue that allowed drunk members of the ambient population to become witnesses to crimes

Fixed an issue where the incorrect sidearm would be used when reaching for a weapon while surrendering to lawmen

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from being able to surrender to lawmen while holding some thrown weapons

Fixed an issue that prevented a murder charge from being triggered when killing an unconscious lawman Game Menus and User Interface Fixed some graphical and usability issues with the following areas of the user interface in Red Dead Online: Pause Menu Player Menu Weapon, Item and Horse Wheels Satchel Menu

Fixed an issue that may have caused numbers to display on some parts of the Weapon Wheel menu instead of the correct playing card symbols that differentiate between multiple copies of the same weapon

Fixed some minor graphical and usability issues with the Weapon Wheel, Item Wheel and Horse Wheel menus

Added Rank numerals to Ability Card artwork to help visually differentiate between card categories in some colorblind modes

Fixed an issue in Red Dead Online that caused a looted Pocket Watch to not appear in the player’s satchel after collection

Fixed several issues where some statistics (Creation Date, Cash/Gold) in the Player section of the Pause Menu would not be correctly reset or saved when a Red Dead Online character was deleted and recreated

Fixed some graphical and usability issues that could occur with the scoreboard at the end of a Showdown Mode in Red Dead Online

Fixed some graphical and usability issues with the Lobby menu at the beginning of a Showdown Mode in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue where death screen information would not get the chance to be displayed before the player had respawned

Fixed some minor issues with all colorblind modes in the game in order to improve visibility for menus and team-based Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online.

Fixed an issue that caused minor flickering when moving between selected items in Shop Catalogues

Controller bumpers can now be used to quickly switch between ranks while on the Rank Unlocks Menu screen

Fixed a minor display issue with the waypoint line on the Radar while in moving vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused a player’s position to be incorrect on the map after being shot off their horse and subsequently revived by another player in Red Dead Online

Fixed several issues with the display of text in East Asian languages for several menus and modes, causing missing characters and cut-off text

Fixed an issue that left the player unable to close some alert screens in Red Dead Online if their controller was disconnected or their internet connection was interrupted

Fixed an issue where the player would be shown an incorrect Landing Page menu after deleting a character in Red Dead Online

Fixed some minor graphical and usability issues with the Player menu in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused the Time Played statistic in the Player section of the Pause Menu to temporarily pause while certain shop menus were active

Fixed issues that left the player stuck on a prolonged black screen with no loading indicator

Fixed some minor graphical issues with the Pause Menu Items, Clothing & Emotes Fixed many issues related to clothing intersections when a player’s Red Dead Online character is wearing various clothing combinations

Fixed an issue that prevented some Horse items from having the correct Health/Stamina effects when fed to donkeys

Fixed issues with weather obscuring the Wardrobe clothing preview

Fixed an issue that caused pelts, delivery bags and other objects to sometimes fall through the ground when dropped by a player in Red Dead Online

Fixed several minor text issues with item descriptions and Shop Catalogues

Fixed some lighting issues with the end game scenes of Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online to make players and teams more visible

Fixed multiple issues with various clothing combinations

Fixed an issue where some outfits for Red Dead Online characters did not display the correct temperature symbol

Fixed an issue with emote animations when triggered on horseback

Fixed several issues that caused facial hair to intersect the face when combined with various head shapes and player character weights

Fixed an issue with incorrect animations that could occur while using the Fishing Rod in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having their clothing removed after Fast Travelling

Fixed an issue that meant several clothing items were appearing twice in the Wardrobe

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ clothing to disappear after exiting the Wardrobe

Using the Horse Reviver item will now remove any poisoned state after being hit by a Poison Arrow in Red Dead Online, as this made it otherwise impossible to revive your horse

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from being able to equip and use the Lantern after being hogtied by another player in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused broken animations when opening doors and holding the Fishing Rod at the same time Horses and Vehicles Fixed several issues that caused a player’s Horse Bonding level to be reset after completing certain missions in Red Dead Online, or displaying incorrectly on some menus when at maximum Level

Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes lose their stowed animal pelts if their horse dies and another is summoned

Fixes have been made to the ‘Horse Specialty’ option in the Player Menu to address an issue that resulted in the option being greyed out and the Scrawny Nag being made the player’s default horse for various content

Fixed an issue with broken animations that could occur while aiming some longarm weapons in first person in vehicles

Fixed an issue with incorrect animations while using some thrown weapons on horseback

Fixed an issue where another player’s agitated horse would no longer be aggressive towards you if they whistled for them

Fixed an issue where rowing faster in a canoe would not deplete the player’s Stamina correctly

Fixed an issue with rider animations not making contact and appearing to float for female player characters in Red Dead Online while riding a horse without a saddle

Fixed an issue that caused holstered longarm weapons to intersect through vehicles when entering and exiting

Fixed an issue that caused an unholstered longarm weapon on horseback to automatically holster itself when getting off the horse

Fixed an issue where horses would play incorrect animations after being revived by a player

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through the world if lassoed at the same time as entering certain vehicles

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect animations to play when causing some ambient vehicle occupants to ragdoll while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue with vehicle glass not smashing correctly when shooting a weapon from inside the vehicle

Fixed several minor animation issues related to animal movement

Fixed an issue that incorrectly refilled Horse Stamina to maximum when swapping horses with another player in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some vehicles from being damaged by the player when standing on top of them

Fixed an issue where incorrect animations could appear on horses after detaching from a wagon due to a vehicle collision

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the player from being able to enter a vehicle while sprinting towards it in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that led to other players in a Red Dead Online session appearing to be reloading weapons infinitely while on horseback Weapons Fixed an issue that caused the Evans Repeater to be invisible during cutscenes for some Free Roam Missions

Fixed some animation issues seen when using some thrown weapons and the Bow while Dead Eye slow motion is active

Fixed an issue with weapon reticle responsiveness that caused it to turn white while cocking and before the player was able to fire again

The effects of the Poison Throwing Knife will now apply when using the weapon against enemies in melee combat

Fixed an issue where female player characters in Red Dead Online used incorrect animations while using the Fire Bottle throwable weapon

The camera positioning when using the iron sights of sidearm weapons is now correct while holding a Lantern in the offhand

Fixed issues with pickup detection that left the player unable to collect some thrown weapons when stuck in some locations

Fixed an issue where ambient riders would repeatedly play a hit reaction animation if hit with a Throwing Knife in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused unintentionally slow weapon firing speeds when attempting to dual-wield two sidearms in very poor condition

Fixed an issue that caused bullet wound effects to not appear in the correct place for all players in a Red Dead Online session

Deaths caused by exploding lanterns and other destructible objects will now be correctly attributed to the attacker who destroyed the object

Fixed an issue that caused weapon condition visuals such as rust and dirt to not appear correctly when viewed by other players while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused visual degradation to pop to a fully clean state when maintaining weapons with Gun Oil

Fixed an issue that caused some weapon models to not display the correct visual degradation when in poor condition

Fixed an issue with environment collision detection that could have caused some thrown weapons to intersect buildings or fall through the ground

Fixed an issue that caused some sharp thrown weapons to not stick correctly into horse riders on impact

Fixed an issue where weapon reloads wouldn’t be interrupted correctly when switching ammo types during another reload

Fixed an issue with off-center weapon reticles that occurred when one of a player’s Cores was completely empty

Fixed an issue that caused hit reactions and blood effects to trigger if shot while not visible to an attacking player due to long-distance range

Fixed an issue with bullet collision against hats of female Red Dead Online players that may have prevented hat shots from registering correctly

Fixed an issue that caused duplicate weapon models to repeatedly drop from a corpse after killing an enemy in the world

Fixed an issue that had a chance to cause the weapon reticle to stay on the screen permanently

Fixed an issue that could have caused unreliable hit detection when using the Carcano Rifle and Rolling Block Rifle against moving targets at long ranges

Fixed an issue that caused thrown weapons to be orientated incorrectly when spectating other players during Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that may have prevented the player from being able to lock-on to others in a Red Dead Online session Content Fixed several issues that prevented Free Roam Missions from launching correctly in some Red Dead Online sessions, or failing to launch correctly for every member of a Posse

Fixed an issue that resulted in spectators to appear on the scoreboard in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed an issue that caused the word ‘Deaths’ to appear as ‘Value’ in the Showdown Mode – Most Wanted

Fixed an issue that caused players’ weapons to revert to the previous weapon in the Showdown Mode – Name Your Weapon

Fixed issues with ambient population appearing in the play area in the Free Roam Event – Golden Showdown

Fixed overlapping UI in the lobby of various Showdown Modes

Fixed issues with horse trampling kills in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed UI issues on the results screen in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed issues that caused the mode to not launch in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed camera issues in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed an issue that stopped players becoming spectators after dying in the Showdown Mode – Gun Rush

Fixed issues with the scoreboard in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed issues with the fail messaging in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed blip issues in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed spawning issues in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed issues with ambient population in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to steal supplies from another team in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed scoring issues in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning under the map in the Showdown Mode – Plunder

Fixed an issue in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War that may have caused the incorrect number of points to be scored when bags are picked up and delivered at the same time

Fixed issue that caused players to T-pose during the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed an issue that caused props to disappear in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed issues with music in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed issues with blips in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed an issue that resulted in the mode not launching in the Showdown Mode – Spoils of War

Fixed UI issues in the Showdown Mode – Name Your Weapon

Fixed issues with the scoreboard in the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ characters to be missing from the lobby screen in the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed issues with overhead UI in the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed an issue that caused the map to not load in correctly in the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed an issue that resulted in players still having the objective prop in their hand at the end of the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed syncing issues with the objective in the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after finishing the Showdown Mode – Up In Smoke

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Team’ menu to not update correctly in Showdown Mode lobbies

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Join Team’ prompt in Showdown Mode lobbies to be unresponsive

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Invite All’ prompt in Showdown Mode lobbies to be unresponsive

Fixed UI issues in the Free Roam Mission – On The Hunt

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told that there was no available Free Roam Missions

Fixed overlapping cutscene issues that occurred in Free Roam Missions

Fixed issues with the radar route given in various Free Roam Missions

Fixed inconsistent references to enemies in the Free Roam Mission – Bushwhack

Fixed inconsistent UI between players in Free Roam Missions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to hogtie the prisoners in the Free Roam Mission – Early Release

Fixed an issue that caused the alligator to not appear in the Free Roam Mission – On The Hunt

Fixed an issue that caused the boat to render incorrectly in the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing

Fixed an issue that caused enemies to run away in the Free Roam Mission – Paid Killing

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in the Free Roam Mission – RePossession

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Mission UI briefly appearing on screen while launching the Free Roam Mission – RePossession

Fixed issues with objective blips in the Free Roam Mission – Wagon Thieves

Fixed issues with Free Roam Mission blips disappearing on the radar

Fixed an issue that resulted in no Parley option being presented if the killing player was active on a Free Roam Mission

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the voting screen in the Co-op Mission – If The Hat Fits

Fixed an issue that caused team lives to be lost incorrectly in the – Where Your Morals Lead You

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly put back to the lobby screen in the Co-op Mission – Highly Illegal and Highly Moral

Fixed inconsistencies with medal awarding in the Co-op Mission – Highly Illegal and Highly Moral

Fixed issues with the objective getting stuck in the Co-op Mission – Love and Honor

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after completing / trying to replay the Co-op Mission – Love and Honor

Fixed camera issues in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed an issue that resulted in players entering the Mission on their own in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed cutscene issues in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed issues with players incorrectly receiving positive/negative honor in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed an issue that caused players to be made a spectator instead of failing the Mission in the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck on a black screen after failing the Co-op Mission – The Right Side of the Tracks

Fixed cutscene issues in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits

Fixed an issue that caused players to lose team lives incorrectly in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to get stuck in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits

Fixed an issue that blocked players making a choice in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to choose an option on the fail screen in the Co-op Mission – If the Hat Fits

Fixed issues with players’ horses disappearing during the Co-op Mission – More Than One Way To Earn a Buck

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on certain objectives in the Co-op Mission – More Than One Way To Earn a Buck

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not wearing the armor given in the Co-op Mission – Kill Them, Each and Every One

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck when launching the Co-op Mission – Kill Them, Each and Every One

Fixed an issue that resulted in winner UI not disappearing after completing a Free Roam Event

Fixed player positioning issues with the celebration screen in the Free Roam Event – Cold Dead Hands

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving a bounty while in a Free Roam Event

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to collect the golden armor in the Free Roam Event – Fool’s Gold

Fixed an issue where bullet penetration could still occur while a player is wearing the Golden Armor in the Free Roam Event – Fool’s Gold

Fixed an issue that resulted in player’s horses appearing without a saddle after playing the Free Roam Event – Master Archer

Fixed incorrect text that appeared on-screen during the Free Roam Event – Fishing Challenge

Fixed cash and payout issues that occurred in Free Roam Events

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on an alert screen after failing to join a Free Roam Event

Fixed an issue that resulted in players skipping the Tutorial Mission – Honor Among Horse Thieves

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ progress being incorrectly reset after rebooting during the Tutorial

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after delivering the Horse to the Stables in the Tutorial Mission – Honor Among Horse Thieves

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after passing the Tutorial Mission – Honor Among Horse Thieves

Fixed camera issues that occurred after delivering the horse to the Stables in the Tutorial Mission – Honor Among Horse Thieves

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having no objective after buying a Saddle in the Stables during the Tutorial

Fixed issues with Saddle purchasing in the Stables during the Tutorial

Fixed VFX issues that occurred when spectating a Target Race

Fixed outfit issues that occurred in Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in horses missing in the celebration screen of Races

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to pick up dynamite in Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to join a Race

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing honor when accepting a Race invite

Fixed issues that resulted in players getting stuck in a weapon swap animation during Races

Fixed checkpoint UI issues in various Races

Fixed issues that caused horses to be missing from the end screen in Races

Fixed issues that caused players to be disconnected from Online after completing a Race

Fixed an issue that caused riders and horses to flicker when respawning during Race game modes in Red Dead Online

Fixed issues that resulted in the Race scoreboard to be misaligned

Fixed issues that resulted in Posse Races stopping incorrectly

Fixed an issue that caused Horse Tack to be incorrect in Race lobbies

Fixed an issue that may have caused a player’s horse to turn while standing at the starting line of a Race mode in Red Dead Online

Fixed many animation issues that occurred in existing Red Dead Online content:

A Land of Opportunities Missions cutscenes

Free Mode Mission cutscenes

Showdown Mode lobbies, starting lineups and finishing poses General / Miscellaneous Fixed multiple issues that resulted in players losing functionality

Fixed many issues with animations, positions and synchronization when observing other players in a Red Dead Online session perform the following actions:

Entering, exiting and hijacking vehicles

Standing on top of large moving vehicles (trains, trams)

Using mounted turret weapons like the Maxim Gun

Aiming, firing and reloading weapons while on horseback or in a vehicle

Melee combat, tackles, takedowns and executions

Lassoing, hogtying and breaking free

Climbing, vaulting, using ladders and walking up/down stairs

Falling down, ragdolling and sliding down slopes

Looting, skinning and picking up

Crafting and cooking

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Stubble’ facial hair option and some other Barber Shop items to disappear from your player character after purchasing and left them unable to be reapplied

Fixed an issue that may have caused a player character’s facial features to appear incorrect compared to the Character Creator after playing the game with the previous Title Update

Fixed several issues that resulted in the player’s character gaining weight too quickly. The player will now lose weight over time at a quicker rate, and liquid consumables no longer increase weight.

Fixed an issue that prevented Alligator Skins from being able to be sold to the Butcher in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue with player Camps in Red Dead Online that caused members of the ambient population to walk through your Camp when pitched in certain locations

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from being able to craft further weapon ammunition in Red Dead Online after crafting large amounts of the same item in quick succession

Fixed an issue that may have allowed blocked players to still rejoin the same session or Mission in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue in Red Dead Online that prevented the player from earning XP successfully when killing Wolves and Canada Geese

Fixed an issue that caused some animal and human corpses to disappear before the player had the chance to loot/skin/collect them while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that left the player unable to invite other players in the Red Dead Online session into their Posse

Fixed an issue that caused the player to incorrectly be charged a fee when an attempt to move a Camp failed because that location in the Red Dead Online session was already full

Fixed an issue that caused players’ gamertags to constantly move position in Player Menu > Players > Crew

Fixed an issue that allowed manual climbing onto animals/humans stowed on horseback, interfering with other button prompts

Train and tram conductors will no longer attempt to step out of vehicles while the vehicle carriage is still in motion

Fixed an issue where players may be unable to pet ambient dogs in Red Dead Online after they were petted by another player in the session

Fixed an issue that incorrectly limited the player’s maximum speed in some caves and large building interiors while in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that caused players to have the wrong option highlighted after backing out of various options in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue where multiple ambient population may be created on top of each other in the same train/tram seat while in Red Dead Online sessions

Fixed camera issues that occurred when using ‘Zoom Out’ in the Gunsmith

Fixed multiple shopkeeper animation issues

Fixed an issue that caused in-game voice chat to mute itself while the on-screen keyboard was visible

Fixed issues with incorrect/inaccurate cover in many locations in the world, and for many environment objects such as fences, hay bales, and benches

Fixed issues that occurred with notifications after sending invites to players

Fixed issues with players appearing to have incorrect Ranks in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that caused ambient population to disappear when purchasing/examining items from a shelf

Fixed issues that made some aspects of Camp customization at night

Fixed an issue that would cause some menus to continue to show the player as in a Posse directly after leaving that Posse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ dynamite ammo count not going down after using it

Fixed an issue that caused players’ horses to change from their current active horse to the Scrawny Nag after Fast Travelling

Fixed an issue that caused the Rank icon to not appear correctly

Fixed an issue with the cutscene when entering the Stables

Fixed an issue that caused the Saloon pianist to not react when being shot near

Fixed issues that caused Ranks to be difficult to read in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that prevented players from entering melee combat when targeting the ambient drivers of some boats

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly appearing in Player Menu > Friends if they left and rejoined the session

Fixed an issue with missing facial animations while a player had an empty Dead Eye Core in Red Dead Online

Fixed issues with horse whistling

Fixed an issue that caused Player Menu > Crew list to take a long time to populate

Fixed issues with the Fast Travel cutscene

Fixed an issue where the ‘Steal Vehicle’ on-screen prompt would sometimes not do anything after accepting a ride request from an ambient population driver

Fixed an issue that caused Player Menu > Log > Notifications to never populate with information

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to peek from cover after moving between different cover objects

Fixed issues that caused players to be kicked out of the Player Menu

Fixed issues that occurred when entering the Stables as a hogtied player

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly appearing as active members of a Posse in the Player Menu

Fixed issues that resulted in players climbing the Butcher’s table

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect investigation behavior when corpses are on boats near populated areas

Fixed an issue that prevented a player from being able to move after reviving another player in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed issues with interactable items not being interactable

Fixed an issue with other players in a Red Dead Online session sometimes rendering incorrectly when set on fire

Fixed an issue with ambient drivers in the world where they would still accept a ride request while the player was visibly carrying a dead body

Fixed issues with the Old Man Jones cutscene

Fixed multiple camera issues that occurred when in the Wardrobe

Fixed issues with chairs appearing in the background of the Photo Studio

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Photo Studio filter persisting into Free Roam

Fixed issues with the page count in the Player Menu

Fixed animation issues that were caused by drinking in the Saloon

Fixed an issue that caused players to not have the ‘Posse’ submenu in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being able to wear their Posse outfit

Fixed an issue that caused players to be removed from the Gold store menu after being tackled by another player

Fixed an issue that prevented the Lasso from being able to drag large animals out of water

Fixed issues with the ‘Sell’ option in the Stable

Fixed an issue with broken animations that could occur while fishing in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused players to move when interacting with the Thieves Landing Fence

Fixed issues with unresponsive button prompts in the Stable

Fixed an issue that resulted in players wearing the wrong hat after purchasing an outfit

Fixed issues that occurred when players attempted to discard pelts

Fixed an issue that meant players would not receive a prompt letting them know their gallery is full

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Trusty Steed’ Achievement to not unlock

Fixed an issue that caused various props that the Butcher drops to not disappear

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Recent Players’ tab in the Player Menu to not populate with players

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase weapons

Fixed an issue with player visibility/ghosting when observing another player in a Red Dead Online session using shop catalogues

Fixed an issue that caused the values in Pause Menu > Horse Stats to be incorrect

Fixed an issue that may turn animal carcasses invisible if the player is killed while in the process of skinning the animal

Fixed purchasing issues with Special Lures and Spinners

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving Feud invites

Fixed camera issues that occurred when previewing a horse at the Van Horn Stable

Fixed an issue where some witnesses would not correctly be intimidated when aimed at by the player

Fixed an issue that allowed players to deal damage to one another through certain methods while in a Parley

Fixed an issue that caused the player to become stuck in ragdoll animation underneath high-pressure steam vents and unable to get back up

Fixed an issue where players were able to join a Posse that was actively playing a mode

Fixed issues with the Saloon blip in Red Dead Online

Fixed issues with the ‘Owned’ stamp in the Catalogue

Fixed an issue that allowed players to continue using emotes if they were set on fire

Fixed issues with incorrect ambient population behavior during Hideouts

Fixed issues with the Old Man Jones blip

Fixed issues that occurred when accepting a Feud and Fast Travelling

Fixed an issue that resulted in button prompts sometimes becoming unresponsive in the Satchel

Fixed an issue that caused treasure map descriptions to incorrectly appear in places in the Satchel

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Camps to be changed to ‘None’

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Buy Max’ option to not work correctly in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that meant the Parley/Feud options were not available when choosing to die after being hogtied by another player

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck inside the Valentine Gunsmith

Fixed XP issues with Feuds

Fixed gun positioning issues that occurred when previewing weapons in the Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that caused other players in a Red Dead Online session to appear as if they were repeatedly putting away kit items such as the Fishing Rod or Binoculars

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to see their Posse name in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to buy Snake Oil

Fixed an issue that caused the ability to swap tabs in the Player Menu to become unresponsive

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ Camps being blipped twice

Fixed issues with selecting and unselecting walk style

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being placed into a different Posse after joining a mode from the Landing Page menu

Fixed an issue that meant players couldn’t interact with the Strawberry Butcher

Fixed an issue that resulted in bonding XP to occasionally not increase when applying a Horse Care Package

Fixed an issue that created a situation where players could almost report themselves in the Player Menu

Fixed visual issues that occurred when leaving/joining certain lobbies

Fixed camera issues in the Valentine Gunsmith

Fixed an issue that caused the values in Pause Menu > General Stats to be incorrect

Fixed an issue where a player in Red Dead Online would incorrectly get a very small bounty increase when looting a dead body

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being kicked out of their Posse after abandoning a previous Posse

Fixed an issue that caused various stirrups to not correctly affect a horse’s stamina drain rate

Fixed an issue that caused players to have a broken invite in the Player Menu

Fixed issues with the Feud scoreboard

Fixed an issue that meant players could not select their horse’s gender when purchasing a horse at the Stables

Fixed issues that caused players to be incorrectly charged for killing another player’s horse

Fixed issues that caused several Fast Travel destinations to be incorrectly greyed out

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing under the map after exiting a lobby

Fixed an issue that may have shown another player in a Red Dead Online session as alive and moving after being decapitated by a shotgun blast

Fixed issues with conflicting neckwear and sweater shirts

Fixed camera issues that occurred when in the Stable

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Time Played’ statistic to temporarily pause while certain shop menus were active

Fixed issues with the Old Man Jones dialogue

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a black screen when entering the Stables

Fixed an issue that meant players were unable to collect deliveries or pay bounties at the Post Office

Fixed an issue that caused players to spin when previewing clothes in the Wardrobe

Fixed an issue that meant holding L1/LB caused Catalogue pages to be turned the wrong way

Fixed issues that resulted in players not being able to start a Feud

Fixed issues that resulted in players being told a lobby was full when it wasn’t

Fixed issues with unresponsive button prompts in the Wardrobe

Fixed an issue that caused an active Parley to end when a Leader Feud was initiated

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Sell All’ button prompt to be unresponsive in Shops

Fixed issues with the ‘Report’ option in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to see their Posse Leader’s Camp

Fixed button conflicts that occurred when using the alternate control scheme

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being put into a different Posse

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘View’ prompt to be unusable in the Tailor

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit the Catalogue

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck in the Wardrobe if their Posse Leader accepts a Feud invite while they’re in there

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Post Office clerk going missing

Fixed an issue that caused carcasses to be invisible when stowed on a Horse

Fixed an issue that meant players could accidentally disband their permanent Posse after leaving another player’s Posse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing saved outfits from their horse

Fixed multiple issues with missing and/or incorrect help text

Fixed issues that caused Parleys to end unexpectedly

Fixed issues that caused players to get stuck when launching multiple content types

Fixed an issue that led to players being unable to join, leave or abandon Posses

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck with an unresponsive ‘View’ button prompt on screen

Fixed an issue that caused players’ horses to constantly be dirty

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access their Camp Wardrobe

Fixed issues with the Stride Hat in the Catalogue

Fixed UI issues with the Fence in Thieves Landing

Fixed an issue that caused burnt and stowed animal carcasses to no longer be burnt after fast travelling in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being taken to the wrong area of the menu when accepting a notification in the Player Menu

Fixed an issue that caused props in Camps to vanish

Fixed an issue that showed held objects like beer bottles intersecting through hands when observing other players in a Red Dead Online session

Fixed an issue that caused the Camp shop to not be accessible

Fixed issues with incorrect textures on horses

Fixed an issue that caused the Camp bed to be missing

Fixed issues with player spawn locations

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to lose movement control if bumped into at the same time as opening some store menus

Fixed an issue that caused the player’s controller to continually rumble after a failed attempt to tame a wild horse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being put into the right session after accepting an invite while booting into Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused players to see under the map when entering the Stables as a passenger in a wagon

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being taken to the store when selected

Fixed an issue that caused several tabs to be missing in the Crafting Menu

Fixed several issues that caused bad pathfinding and navigations for the ambient population in some areas of the world

Fixed issues that allowed players to deal damage to one another through certain methods while in a Parley

Fixed an issue that caused the Gamercard of the second most recent online player to be shown instead of the actual most recent player if the actual most recent player is now offline when trying to view their Gamercard

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘Buy with Gold’ option to not work in the Handheld Catalogue

Fixed an issue that caused players to get stuck after buying a stick of dynamite

Fixed an issue that caused parts of a player’s character to be missing in the Wardrobe

Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed ‘Skin’ and ‘Pick Up‘ prompts for some dead animals while mounted on horseback

Fixed an issue that caused players’ horses to not disappear after selling them

Fixed an issue that caused players’ custom saved outfits on the horse to be changed back to a previous custom saved outfit

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being displayed as being in a Posse to everyone but themselves

Fixed an issue that may have led to players in the same Red Dead Online session seeing the world currently at different times of day

Fixed issues that resulted in players briefly appearing on screen when exiting a lobby

Fixed issues that caused Old Man Jones to not be present

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing invites ticker feed messages for offline players despite the invite prompt being greyed out

Fixed an issue that caused Feud play areas to be located far away

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck if in the Wardrobe when the shop closes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not joining a mode correctly after their Posse Leader joined it

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to break-out of a hogtie

Fixed an issue that meant players could not pick up certain discoverable items

Fixed issues that occurred with Posse name restrictions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to unlock the recipe for the potent Horse Stimulant

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after failing a Mission

Fixed issues with corrupted or missing text in the ticker feed

Fixed an issue that meant players could be stuck in the Crafting Menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck in the Emerald Ranch Barn

Fixed an issue with collision detection that may have caused players to fall through the world

Fixed an issue that resulted in corpses duplicating

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Player Menu becoming broken

Fixed issues with the eagle eye VFX

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being spawned under the map

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Locked and Loaded’ Achievement not being awarded correctly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told they didn’t have enough ingredients when crafting

Fixed visual issues that occurred in the Handheld Catalogue after crafting

Fixed an issue that caused outfits to not store on horses correctly

Fixed an issue that meant players would not receive any core benefits when eating plants

This new update also adds the ability to play Poker, a collection of co-op missions, new Posse-focused challenges, PvP game mode. There are also new outfits you can sport, along with the 9-round LeMatt Revolver. Rockstar also gave us a tease for what to expect in future updates. To help players embrace the RPG aspect of the game, Red Dead Redemption 2 will eventually get roles that users can accept. These include Bounty Hunter, Trapper, and the Collector.

If you’re looking for a reason to hop back into Red Dead Redemption 2 Online, then this is the best time. This new update should curb a lot of the griefing issues that were so rampant when the game released late last year.