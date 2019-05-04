Star Wars Battlefront 2 Offers Free Princess Leia Skin for May 4

To celebrate May 4, better known as Star Wars day, EA and DICE gave Star Wars Battlefront 2 players an objective to complete in-game that would earn everyone a Princess Leia skin.

All players had to do was capture 4 million command posts in Capital Supremacy, something that was done with plenty of time to spare.

The event went live on May 1 and was finished on May 3, leaving us with three additional days to spare.

How to get the free skin

Getting the free skin is quite simple – all you have to do is log in before May 7. This means that even if you didn’t participate at all in the event, you can still reap the rewards thanks to the rest of the community.

The skin can be found in a crate simply titled ‘Princess’ which will be waiting for you if you log in before the time expires.

The skin you’ll be earning is Princess Leia’s iconic A New Hope outfit that she famously wore in the opening scene of Episode IV.

Surprisingly, it has been a skin that has been missing from the game but EA and DICE have finally decided to remedy that by adding it in as a reward.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has evolved greatly since launch

It’s no surprise that Star Wars Battlefront 2 has a disastrous launch that forced EA and DICE to completely retool the game.

However, the developers stuck with the game and have largely turned it around and created a product worth playing.

If you haven’t played the game since it first came out then you’ll probably be blown away by the number of changes whether it’s new heroes, maps or game types.

There’s a lot to like if you’re a fan of shooters and Star Wars and with this game being on sale as part various May 4 sales, it’s definitely worth a try if you can pick it up for a couple of bucks.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.