Tfue’s Contract Reportedly Leaked, Shows 20/80 Brand Deal Split

Today, esports pro Turner “Tfue” Tenny’s contract was allegedly leaked by a Non-FaZe Clan source to The Blast. Following a lawsuit filed on Monday and a response video posted on Wednesday, the website claims to have obtained Tfue’s actual contract. The document details not only Tenny’s financial arrangement with FaZe Clan but how they handle competing offers. Despite the heated discussions on social media, it turns out that Tfue was not lying about the percentage split for brand and sponsorship deals.

Keep in mind, we have not had any official word from FaZe Clan about this being legitimate. While the contract certainly looks real, it’s important to take all this information with a grain of salt. Youtuber Keemstar has claimed to talk to both The Blast and a source at FaZe to confirm the contract is real.

On pages two and three we get to see what Tfue’s revenue split with FaZe Clan actually was. Here’s a handy breakdown for how the money was split between Tenny and the organization:

Prize Winnings Tfue – 80% FaZe Clan – 20% Brand Deals Brought By FaZe Tfue – 20% FaZe Clan – 80% Brand Deals Brought By Tfue Tfue – 50% FaZe Clan – 50% In-game merchandize/sticker Tfue – 50% FaZe Clan – 50% Appearance Fees Tfue – 50% FaZe Clan – 50%

It appears that the claims made my Tfue and his lawyers were accurate in regards to his brand deal split. Even though FaZe Clan claims that they would never collect on that clause, it still exists in Tenny’s contract. This means if a brand deal was brought by FaZe worth 1 million dollars, Tfue would only receive $200,000 dollars while FaZe earns $800,000. FaZe Clan founder Ricky Banks stated in a video that the organization has currently only made $60,000 from brand deals, but the potential for Tfue to not make a lot of money is present.

However, if FaZE is collecting on any of the other income sources above then they are potentially making a lot of money. Tfue’s content creator code alone could bring in millions of dollars thanks to his worldwide recognition and popularity on Twitch. It should also be noted that Tfue has a fixed, monthly income of $2,000 from FaZe plus anything made off the percentages above.

Additionally, Tfue is required to bring any deal made to him from a different gaming organization to FaZe Clan first. After that, FaZe has fifteen business days to present a matching or better offer to the player. This portion of Tfue’s contract states:

“Gamer receives an offer from another ‘Fortnite’ team to join such team upon lawful termination of the Agreement by Gamer (“Offer”), Gamer shall be obligated to provide the Offer to Company and the identity of the party providing the Offer, and Company shall have the right to match such Offer during a period of fifteen (15) business days following Company’s actual receipt of the Offer (the “Matching Right”). If Company elects to exercise the Matching Right, Company shall inform Gamer within said fifteen (15) business day period, and Company shall, automatically have exclusive rights to Gamer’s services on the same terms as the Offer, as supplemented by all of the terms and conditions of the Agreement.”

Yet, one of the biggest red flags revolves around Tfue’s termination. If he is fired from FaZe Clan he will be prohibited from participating publically in tournaments (offline or online) for a period of six months. Given how much Tfue’s brand relies on his appearances and performance in tournaments, barring him from them for six months is quite impactful.

At the time of writing this, FaZe Clan has not confirmed the validity of Tfue’s contract. We will update this piece if any new information is released or leaked. You can read the reported contract here in its entirety.