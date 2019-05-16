Top 5 Best Epic Games Store Mega Sale Deals

The Epic Store is having its first ever “Mega Sale” and there are a ton of games that have had their prices temporarily marked down. Starting today, the sale will run until June 13 so if you’ve been looking to pick up games such as Metro Exodus this is the time. With around two dozen games discounted, we decided to pick out some of the best deals currently going on during the Mega Sale.

Honorable Mentions:

World War Z – $19.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Subnautica – $7.49

Ashen – $19.99

If you are looking to pick one or two games up, here are some of the titles we recommend.

1. Hades – $6.99

Currently in Early Access, Hades is an isometric action game that boasts a terrific art style and tight, engaging combat. Developed by SuperGiant Games, Hades is a compelling title that embraces the Rogue-Lite genre’s difficulty, while still delivering a sense of accomplishment. With a constant stream of updates, Hades is a great purchase for anyone who is a fan of games like Ruiner or The Binding of Issac. Plus, Hades is absolutely gorgeous and has some amazing character designs.

2. The Witness – $9.99

Originally a whopping $40 on the Epic Games Store, The Witness is a challenging puzzle game that will certainly give your brain a workout. There’s not combat, so The Witness solely relies on its challenging, often intricate puzzles. A visually beautiful game, this title stands as one of the best puzzle games of the generation. If you’re looking for something slower make sure to pick this title up while it’s on sale.

3. Shadow Complex Remastered – $3.74

If you weren’t playing during the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 era then you may not recognize this title. Falling into the “Metroidvania” category, Shadow Complex Remastered tasks users with working their way through a secret military installation. While the 2D puzzles are fun, Shadow Complex really shines thanks to its 2D action-focused gameplay. Combat is tricky and implementing a sneakier approach is certainly advised. This is the cheapest the remastered version has ever been, so snatch this one up if you haven’t tried it before.

4. Telltale’s The Walking Dead Games – $4.99

Whether you’re a fan of zombies, the comic book/show, or story-focused games, Telltale’s The Walking Dead is absolutely worth checking out. While there is no bundle for the entire collection, you can pick up each individual season for the low, low price of $4.99. That means it will cost you around $25 to own the core four seasons and the optional Michonne spin-off. This is also a great way to jump back into the franchise if you missed the latest and final season.

5. Metro Exodus – $39.99

The biggest game on our list, Metro Exodus is equal parts haunting, gorgeous, and exhilarating. Continuing the story of elite Russian soldier Artyom, Metro Exodus takes the player out of the dank subway and out into the irritated countryside. Fantastic for both new and series veterans, Metro Exodus is an engaging, tough game that will constantly have you on edge.

Combat is slow and deliberate, forcing users to make every shot count. With limited resources, it’s up to the player to decide whether a battle is worth it or not. Couple this with the great story and rich world to get one of the best games of 2019. Since this title isn’t on Steam, this is the cheapest you’ll find Metro Exodus on PC.

See Also