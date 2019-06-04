5 Best 4K Gaming Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

If you’re looking for the best 4K gaming laptops then you’ve come to the right place.
Picking out a laptop isn’t the easiest thing in the world. There’s a ton of tech jargon and it’s often difficult to fight through all the buzzwords in order to see what it is you’re actually buying.
Don’t worry, though, we’re here slice our way through the tech-speak and give you the facts you need to make an informed decision.
First things first some of the jargon you need to know. SSD means solid-state drive, HDD means hard drive, while SSHD means solid-state hybrid drive. Yes, the jargon is mind-numbing and confusing, but if you can remember those acronyms, you should be good to go.
Each of those acronyms corresponds to a different type of hard-drive (the part of a laptop data is stored on). The HDD is your standard hard-drive; high capacity but that’s about it. A solid-state drive helps data load faster but sacrifices capacity. And a solid-state hybrid drive combines the two into one disk.
Basically, the tree of tech goes: SSDs are better than SSHDs which are better than HDDs. It’s more complex than that, but for simplicity’s sake, just remember that tree.
If you’re looking for the best gaming experience, it’s worth keeping in mind the more RAM the better. Also if you can afford the Intel Core i9 over the i7, I’d suggest going with the former for a boost of around 10 to 15 percent in processing speed (and avoid the i5 if gaming is your priority).
With all that ‘highly interesting’ stuff out of the way, we’ve picked five of the best laptops, ranging from absolute beasts capable of running most games on the highest settings to the more affordable, but lesser powered machines that can still run the latest releases.
To the list!
-
1. MSI GT75 Titan 4K-247Price: $4,398.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vivid colors
- Fast loading times
- Won't get outdated any time soon
- Really, really expensive
- Comes with Windows 10, which I like, but some users don't
- Aren't enough things wrong with it for me to come up with three cons
The MSI GT75 Titan 4K-247 is an absolute powerhouse.
If you want your games to look the best they can, this is the one.
The Intel Core i9 paired with the Super Raid 4, 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM means loading times will be near non-existent.
If you’re not familiar with tech lingo, all of the above basically means it’s really freaking fast at everything.
On top of the speed, you’re also getting a crisp 17.3-inch, 4K screen in a 16:9 ratio to make every game look the best it can.
The backlit keyboard looks stunning in action, by the way.
If you’re after the best 4K gaming laptops, this has to be one to consider.
Granted this isn’t the cheapest laptop around, but if you’ve got the money to spare, you won’t find better.
-
2. Razer Blade 15 Gaming LaptopPrice: $2,899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More affordable than the MSI Titan
- Powerful
- SSDs make for faster load times
- Not as powerful as the MSI Titan
- Still expensive (just not as much as others)
- Inclusion of the i9 would have been nice
The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is another powerhouse, only at a lower price-point.
It’s a fair bit cheaper than the MSI GT75 Titan (understatement!).
That said, you are looking at a drop in power. Not a massive drop, of course, but it’s still a drop we need to unpack.
Instead of the i9 processor, the Razer Blade features the i7 – which in lamen’s terms, is around 10 to 15 percent slower.
It’s a noticeable difference, but not enough to be an issue. The i7 is still fast.
The other big difference is the use of 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD.
Some rough math: That’s around a quarter of the RAM power of the MSI Titan.
Again, just because it’s lower doesn’t mean it’s bad. Yes, it won’t be as fast, but it’s still a monster of a machine that’s going to run like a dream.
And it’ll save you a lot of money. It all depends on how fussed about having the latest cutting-edge tech you are?
In terms of the screen, this beast boasts a 15.6-inch, 4K, 100 percent Adobe RPG factory calibrated touchscreen (read: it looks great and you can touch it).
I’ll happily name this one of the best 4k gaming laptops, simply because it mixes affordability with high-power.
-
3. ASUS ROG G703GI-WS91KPrice: $2,645.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mid-range price
- Powerful
- Uses i9 over i7 processor
- SSHDs can often offer less SSD storage than a dedicated SSD
- Still costly
- Windows 10 Pro isn't for everyone
The ASUS ROG G703GI-WS91K is affordable and powerful.
For your processor, you’ve got a super-fast Intel Core i9 – which matches the MSI Titan and outperforms the Razer.
RAM is 16GB, fyi.
Where this differs is the introduction of the 2TB hybrid hard-drive.
As the name suggests, a hybrid drive – or SSHD (as oppose to SSD or HDD) – is the best of both worlds.
Personally, I’d opt for an SSHD over an HDD, but not over an SSD, but that’s just my preference.
All are good options, so it all comes down to what you’re after.
On the graphics front, you’ve got the beastly NVIDIA GTX 1080 8G GDD5X.
While on the screen front, you’ve got a vivid 17.3-inch 60hz 4K G-SYNC 16:9 screen (read: everything looks really pretty, yo!).
Is this one of the best 4K gaming laptops? Again, it all comes down to what you’re after.
If, like the opener says, it’s affordability and power you’re after, this might be it.
-
4. Dell XPS 15 9570Price: $1,529.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable and still powerful enough
- Great screen
- Touchscreen
- Isn't as powerful as some of the high-end laptops on this list
- Graphics cards isn't super powerful (but is still perfectly fine!)
- Not everyone needs the touchscreen functionality
While the Dell XPS 15 9570 isn’t the most powerful gaming laptop on this list, there’s a decent amount of power there and it’s super affordable.
Okay, let’s kick things off with everything this laptop gets right.
In terms of processor, you get the Intel i7, which isn’t as fast as the i9 but is still a really fast processor.
You also get a 512GB SSD that’s guaranteed to help speed everything up when compared with a standard hard drive.
Combine all of the above with 16GB of RAM and in terms of loading up programs, you won’t be sitting around twiddling your thumbs for long.
Finally, the anti-reflective, 15.6-inch, 4K touchscreen is stunning.
So what does it get wrong? Well, nothing really, but…
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti isn’t the most powerful card on the market, neither is it one of the weakest.
Personally, I’d say it sits around the mid-range.
You’ll be able to play most games, but you may not be able to crank them up to full.
All in all, the Dell XPS 15 9570 is a great offering if you’re looking to save money on a mid-range machine that runs fast.
-
5. ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 Touchscreen LaptopPrice: $1,039.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super cheap
- Great entry point to play the latest games
- Sleek design
- Other laptops on this list are more powerful
- 256GB SSD is going to fill up fast
- I'd opt for the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti over the GeForce GTX 1050
The ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 Touchscreen Laptop is another affordable gaming laptop for those looking to game at the lower end of the scale.
As with most of the laptops on this list, you get the Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.
That essentially matches the other cheaper option on this list, the Dell XPS 15.
You also get a gorgeous 15.6-inch screen capable of 4K, which also doubles up as a touchscreen.
Again, this matches the Dell XPS 15, and the difference in screen quality will come down to preference.
Moving on to the graphics card, you get the NVIDIA GTX 1050, which isn’t as powerful as the Dell XPS’s NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti but the difference isn’t enough of an issue to worry.
In short, there isn’t enough of a difference between the ASUS VivoBook and the Dell XPS. So why is the Dell laptop more expensive? The SSD.
While the Dell laptop comes with a 512GB SSD, the ASUS VivoBook comes equipped with just a 256GB SSD.
Both will, very broadly speaking, grant similar results, albeit the VIvibook won’t be able to hold as many games on the SSD.
Personally, I’d go with the Dell XPS because I despise loading times, but if you’re strapped for cash, there’s nothing wrong with opting for the AUS VivoBook instead.
