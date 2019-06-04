5 Best 4K Gaming Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

If you’re looking for the best 4K gaming laptops then you’ve come to the right place.

Picking out a laptop isn’t the easiest thing in the world. There’s a ton of tech jargon and it’s often difficult to fight through all the buzzwords in order to see what it is you’re actually buying.

Don’t worry, though, we’re here slice our way through the tech-speak and give you the facts you need to make an informed decision.

First things first some of the jargon you need to know. SSD means solid-state drive, HDD means hard drive, while SSHD means solid-state hybrid drive. Yes, the jargon is mind-numbing and confusing, but if you can remember those acronyms, you should be good to go.

Each of those acronyms corresponds to a different type of hard-drive (the part of a laptop data is stored on). The HDD is your standard hard-drive; high capacity but that’s about it. A solid-state drive helps data load faster but sacrifices capacity. And a solid-state hybrid drive combines the two into one disk.

Basically, the tree of tech goes: SSDs are better than SSHDs which are better than HDDs. It’s more complex than that, but for simplicity’s sake, just remember that tree.

If you’re looking for the best gaming experience, it’s worth keeping in mind the more RAM the better. Also if you can afford the Intel Core i9 over the i7, I’d suggest going with the former for a boost of around 10 to 15 percent in processing speed (and avoid the i5 if gaming is your priority).

With all that ‘highly interesting’ stuff out of the way, we’ve picked five of the best laptops, ranging from absolute beasts capable of running most games on the highest settings to the more affordable, but lesser powered machines that can still run the latest releases.

To the list!