Both Apex Legends Season 2 Trailers Have Leaked

Apex Legends’ second season is less than a week away and both of the new trailers have leaked ahead of schedule. Originally planned to launch this afternoon, both videos were posted to the Apex Legends Reddit page by user ChangeThisXBL. These trailers consisted of an animated movie introducing Season 2 Battle Charge and a video that details the new in-game alterations. There are some massive changes coming to Apex Legends, so lets breakdown everything in the video.

The biggest and most notable change is obviously the altered map. After a massive EMP, the shields around the area have lowered allowing the massive Leviathans to enter and roam around. Areas such as Repulsor and Bridges have suffered major damage, while new base camps in lesser-visited locations like the burned forest south of Wetlands have been established. This not only gives the map a nice sense of progression but should make dropping in specific areas less punishing.

Another big feature is the beasts scattered throughout the map. It appears that during the course of a match a giant Leviathan will just wander throughout the island. There are also caged and uncaged dragons scattered throughout the map. However, we currently don’t know how they will affect the gameplay. It’s possible that the caged dragons will screech when you’re near, altering enemies of your presence.

Watson is also arriving with Season 2 along with the L-Star crate weapon and Ranked game mode. Some new cosmetic skins include Octane’s Jade Tiger, Caustic’s Price of Darkness, and the R-301’s The Iron Rampage. There are also new emotes you can use while flying, which is a nice way to add a bit of style to your drops.

Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Charges arrives July 2 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

