Breath of the Wild Sequel Theories: Is Ganondorf in the BoTW Trailer? [PHOTOS]

With a trailer just released announcing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s sequel, fans are wondering who the mummified monster is that we see in the trailer. Many theories point to Ganondorf and photos seem to confirm this as a strong possibility.

Here’s the trailer:

And here are screenshots of the menacing creature who is possibly Ganondorf:

Whoever this mummified creature is, they’re in the dungeons of Hyrule Castle, sometime after Calamity Ganon is defeated. They appear to be coming back to life, causing some serious problems for Link and Zelda.

The connection to Ganondorf simply can’t be ignored. It’s the forehead jewel that really seems to give it away, along with the red hair.

On Reddit, u/LieutenantFreedom found a great comparison of the two that really seems to seal it:

The gem on the forehead, Gerudo details, and red hair all point to Ganondorf’s corpse coming back to life in some kind of undead zombie form. (And his necklace is the Crest of Gerudo, which also lends credence to this theory.)

This is likely a different iteration of Ganondorf and not the Twilight Princess Ganondorf, since the jewel on his head appears different. Ganondorf frequently returns after being resurrected or breaking a seal. He possesses the Triforce of Power. Ganondorf is a Gerudo, a human race in Hyrule. Men are rarely born to the Gerudo race, so a male is by birthright a King of Gerudo. In The Wind Walker we learned that Ganondorf wanted to conquer Hyrule because of the harsh life the people of Gerudo were subjected to. In Skyward Sword we learn that he’s the incarnation of the demon king Demise’s hatred.

Calamity Ganon looks very similar to Ganondorf in Breath of the Wild:

But not everyone buys the Ganondorf theory. Some think we are seeing Demise, who was one of two antagonists in Skyward Sword. When he’s defeated he tells Link that his hatred will be reborn, which is believed to be in the form of Ganon.

Then there’s this photo from the trailer:

Someone sealed Ganondorf in the dungeon of Hyrule. And above, we are seeing that the hand that grasped Ganondorf’s corpse (who is possessed by Demise) is perhaps not interested in reviving him, but maybe was drawing his life from him.

More than likely, we are seeing Ganondorf’s mummified corpse in his Gerudo form. Some say the golden wrist bands in the photo above are similar to Zelda’s, so perhaps someone from Hylia originally suppressed Ganondorf, and now Demise/Ganondorf is waking up?

It seems this could go in multiple directions. We are seeing Ganondorf’s mummified body, but is it just reviving after whatever was suppressing him is now stopped? Or has something else possessed Ganondorf’s mummified body in the trailer? There are many questions waiting to be answered.