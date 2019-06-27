When Will Destiny 2’s Servers Go Back Online? (June 2019)

Destiny 2’s servers will be taken offline for the entire day to prepare for Cross Save in the fall. Announced via their Bungie Help Twitter account, both Destiny 1 and 2 will be offline for around 12 hours so the developers can prep this upcoming feature. This means it will be impossible to play the game at all until the maintenance has been finished.

Destiny 2’s servers will be offline starting at 7 a.m. PT/ 10 a.m. ET and will go back online around 7. p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. While it’s possible that Bungie finishes their work early, don’t expect to grind for loot any time today. For the unfamiliar, Cross-Save is a new featuring arriving alongside Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion. This allows users to finally utilize the same Guardian across multiple platforms. Perhaps one of the most requested features in the game, Cross-Save allows users to pick a primary account for all their consoles.

Keep in mind, this is different than Cross-Play since every platform will have itsDes own, separated matchmaking pool. Shadowkeep also takes players back to the moon and will introduce a complex armor system that embraces the RPG aspects of this looter shooter. With only a few months left until Year 3 kicks in, there is a lot of exciting content on the horizon for this game.

