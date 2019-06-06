Destiny 2 Shadowkeep: Release Date, Cross-Save, & More

The next major piece of DLC content for Destiny 2 has been officially unveiled. With details leaked throughout the week, developer Bungie confirmed today that its next expansion – Shadowkeep – is set to drop later this year. Boasting a new destination, raid, dungeon, and loot, this expansion is aiming to be one of the biggest in the game’s history. Thanks to some leaks and a live stream earlier from Bungie, we have a ton of new details on Shadowkeep’s release date and content.

Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Shadowkeep:

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Release Date

Revealed via the Destiny 2 live stream, Shadowkeep is confirmed to release on September 17 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. One notable aspect of this release is Shadowkeep is launching four days after the highly anticipated Borderlands 3 drops. This is one of the most anticipated games of the year and we’re curious how Bungie plans to retain players in the face of this looter shooter giant.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Price

During the stream, Bungie confirmed in an interview that Shadowkeep will be $35 at launch. You are not required to own the previous expansions or season pass to enjoy Shadowkeep. Additionally, the base game, Forsaken, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and the current seasons will be bundled together in a $40 package. Future seasons will not be bundled and be available individually from Shadowkeep onward.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Story

While the story for Shadowkeep has been kept largely under wraps, we do know that players will be once again venturing the moon. The story revolves around users attempting to take down Hive “nightmares” that have infested the moon. In the trailer, we get a glimpse at resurrected enemies we have fought before. Eris Morn is also confirmed to return, which marks her first appearance since Destiny 2.

We learned that Morn accidentally tapped into an unknown force that resurrected old enemies such as Crota and Ghaul. Bungie explained that they are trying to tap into psychological horror with this expansion. Clearly, this will be a much darker expansion that seeks to explain what Guardians are afraid of.

An interview with popular Destiny 2 Youtuber/Streamer Datto, we learned that Morn has made her way back to the moon in this expansion. Datto did ask if Uldren Sov would be making an appearance, but Bungie did not provide any details.

Destiny 2 Cross-Save

Perhaps the biggest announcement during the live stream is that Destiny 2 will receive Cross-Save support for Xbox One and PC. This means that players can use the same account across both platforms. Additionally, Destiny 2 will be coming to Google Stadia in the fall and players can transfer their accounts to this service. Contrary to leaked reports, Cross-Save is coming to PS4 as well. This was confirmed by Sony on Twitter and it will be available for all players, across all platforms on September 17.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Activities & Loot

Along with the Destiny 2 stream, a new ViDoc released that showcased the upcoming expansion, Shadowkeep. Bungie is aiming to embrace more RPG/MMO elements in Destiny 2. This includes more control over mods and how many can go onto armor pieces. Additionally, there are new artifacts coming that allow players to tweak individual perks and passive skills your Guardian will obtain. One of the artifacts shown off was a Vex Time Lord Eye.

We also learned that PvP will be getting a lot of love. Bungie teased the return of fan-favorite modes, which could suggest that the competitive Trials of the Nine makes a comeback. There will also be at least one dungeon in Shadowkeep along with a new raid that’s set in the Vex-controlled Black Garden. Some new exotics shown off include a Heavy class bow, scoped hand cannon, and a trace rifle that appears to expand an enemies critical hit spot.

The next season will be focused on PvP and Bungie acknowledged that they “underserved” this aspect of Destiny 2. Game director Luke Smith explained that they are working on the foundation of PvP for Shadowkeep.

Destiny 2 New Light

Another big reveal is that Destiny 2 will be going free-to-play. Tied to an entry point called “New Light,” this allows players to experience the entire game including Gambit, Crucible, Strikes, new destinations, and story missions. Players will complete a remastered version of the first Destiny mission and then be whisked away to The Tower.

From here, players will be quickly guided through different locations and content. You will be able to explore the Tangled Shore, Moon, and Dreaming City, however, you will need the Forsaken expansion for the raid, dungeons, and exotic quests.