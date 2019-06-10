DOOM Eternal Gets Release Date and Collector’s Edition

With E3 in full swing, Bethesda took to the stage to show off new gameplay for the wildly anticipated DOOM Eternal. A sequel to 2016’s DOOM, Eternal sees the Doom Slayer fighting off demons on Earth, in Hell, and even the heavens. During the DOOM Eternal showcase, we learned that the game will be receiving a kick-ass Collector’s Edition.

You can now pre-order the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition on Bethesda’s website for $100 USD. Players who purchase the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition will receive the following items:

DOOM Eternal Game

Wearable Doom Slayer Helmet

The Gift of Argent Power Lithograph

DOOM Eternal Steelbook

Lore Book

DOOM 2016 Digital Soundtrack

DOOM Eternal Digital Soundtrack

Year One Pass – Digital

Demonic Slayer Skin – Digital

Classic Weapon Sounds Pack – Digital

For the unfamiliar, DOOM Eternal will be delivering the same, brutal FPS gameplay that this franchise has defined. Players will use a variety of weapons and power-ups to take down hordes of twisted abominations. We got a glimpse at the new grapple hook, melee weapon, and finishing moves. Additionally, viewers learned that DOOM Eternal’s story will take us to different dimensions and worlds.

#DOOM Eternal's brand-new 2v1 multiplayer, BATTLEMODE, puts the DOOM Slayer against 2 enemy demons. pic.twitter.com/FKqVrwnlJF — DOOM (@DOOM) June 10, 2019

There will also be a new multiplayer mode called Battle Mode. This will be a 2v1 mode that has one team taking control of the demons while the lone player steps into the bloody boots of the Doom Slayer. In a fight to the death, the demons are capable of summoning additional reinforcements to help them in battle.

DOOM Eternal will be available on November 22 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

