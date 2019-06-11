Final Fantasy VII Remake: Release Date, Story, Battle System & More

For far too long, Final Fantasy VIII fans lamented the lack of a proper remake for their beloved RPG.

Those same fans thought they’d seen signs of that remake during an E3 2005 PS3 tech demo that used Final Fantasy VII as a base. But it turns out that instance was nothing more than a tease. Fast forward to Sony’s E3 2015 press conference where that dream of a FF7 remake came true. The wait for updates about the Final Fantasy VIII remake was excruciatingly long, but fans were joyous once those news tidbits hit the web. And come 2020, the very first chapter of the game will finally become available to the world.

In preparation for Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release, here’s everything you need to know about this dream project.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Release Date & Playable Platform

The first chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is set for launch on March 3, 2020. The only platform this remake will be available on is PS4. Due to the enormity of this game, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released as a two-disc package. The entirety of this remake project will be released in a similar manner to the Final Fantasy XIII series, which means it’ll be split into multiple entries.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Reveal Trailer

Story & Characters

Final Fantasy VII Remake offers a full retelling of the original game’s story. The overall plotline follows Cloud Strife, an ex-Shinra soldier who decides to align himself with an eco-terrorist faction known as “AVALANCHE.” Cloud fights alongside this group on a mission to fight against the Shinra corporation, who’s responsible for draining the planet’s spirit energy (known as the “Lifestream”).

The first chapter of this remake will primarily focus on the events that take place within Midgar and feature important characters such as Cloud, Barrett Wallace, Tifa Lockheart and Aeris Gainsborough. Based on the footage shown thus far, it seems as if Sephiroth will be seen a lot earlier than expected. But it looks as if Cloud will encounter his mortal enemy within his tortured memories and not in the physical form just yet. Final Fantasy VII Remake’s starting chapter will expand upon the story beats that mainly play out within the city of Midgar.

Battle System

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s battle system offers a unique mix between action-RPG mechanics and a modified version of Final Fantasy’s “Active Time Battle” system. Cloud can strike down the opposition with his massive blade, Barrett can shoot down enemies with his iconic arm machine gun, Tifa can KO the opposition with her martial arts moveset, and Aeris can land physical blows with her stave. As your character lands standard attacks, his/her’s associated ATB gauge will gradually fill up (there will be two ATB bars that can be completely filled for each character).

After fully filling an ATB bar, you’ll be able to enter “Tactical Mode.” Once activated, the action slows down to a crawl and allows you to pull off special abilities, activate “Materia” magic spells, and utilize items. Using any of these useful maneuvers depletes one ATB bar. Thankfully, you’ll be able to switch between party members during battle (the other characters intelligently fight on their own). As soon as information about the implementation of Summon Materia for this remake becomes available, we’ll make sure to update this section.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available in three different physical forms – Standard (sold here), Deluxe (sold here), and the “1st Class” Edition. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game gets you access to the “Chocobo Chick Summon Materia” DLC. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition also gets you that same Summon Materia, plus a second one in the form of “Cactuar.” The Deluxe Edition also comes with the following set of items seen below:

• a physical version of the game

• an artbook

• a mini-soundtrack CD

• a special Steelbook case

The 1st Class Edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake can only be acquired through the Square Enix Store (sold here). This massive (and expensive) Collector’s Edition comes with the following goodies listed below:

• a physical version of the game

• the Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona box set figurine

• an artbook

• a mini-soundtrack CD

• a special Steelbook case

• the Cactuar Summon Materia DLC pre-order bonus

• the Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC pre-order bonus

