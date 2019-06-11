Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Reveal Trailer (E3 2019)

During Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference, several Final Fantasy related announcements were revealed.

One of the more surprising confirmations came in the form of a remaster reveal. 1999’s landmark RPG, Final Fantasy VIII, is finally coming to modern consoles. Announced for release in 2019 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original launch, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. And as expected, this version of the game will come with a refresh of the game’s visuals. Thankfully, no one has to worry about switching discs while they revisit one of Square Enix’s most celebrated RPG’s (the original Final Fantasy VIII was a massive four-disc PlayStation One release).

Alongside this shocking Final Fantasy announcement were a slew of other franchise-related news. Final Fantasy VII Remake started off the Square Enix E3 2019 press conference with tons of gameplay footage, plus new trailers were shown off for Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers and War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The other Final Fantasy reveal that was showcased during Square Enix’s E3 2019 show was the upcoming release of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered.

Check out each of those E3 2019 Final Fantasy reveal trailers above.

