How to Unlock the Menagerie in Destiny 2

Destiny 2′s Season of the Opulence has begun, so players can now access the new PvE activity called the Menagerie. Located on the Leviathan, this matchmade activity has 6 users squaring off against waves of enemies including a powerful boss. However, the Menagerie won’t be available from the start and will require some extra work from the player. Here’s how to unlock this activity:

To start, head to the tower and speak with Benedict in the annex. He will be your main vendor for the Season of Opulence. He will give you a quest called The Invitation which has you first visiting Ikora in The Tower. She will then ask you to go to Nessus and complete a quest revolving around discovering one of Calus’ barges. You can find the quest starting point in the Watcher’s Grave on the north side of the map.

Once you’re on the golden barge, speak to Werner 99-40 to get some more gear and the Cracked Chalice. You will need to kill Cabal and collect Chalice Fragments on Nessus, so warp to either Artifact’s Edge (if the Public Event is about to begin) or go to the Lost Sector in the Cistern. After this step is finished you’ll need to melee kill 25 Vex on Nessus which is also quite easy. The Lost Sector in Artifact’s Edge is full of these mechanical monstrosities.

Finishing this will unlock the Chalice of Opulence and progress The Invitation quest. Your next mission is to go to The Cistern and finish The Conflux Lost Sector. Opening the chest will earn you Imperials, which are used to upgrade your newly created Chalice. Open up the director and examine the Chalice to begin the upgrade process. You’ll get a Weekly Bounty and be asked to complete it. Our bounty asked us to just produce Orbs of Light, gain experience, and complete a challenge so it’s a fairly simple bounty.

After this is done you’ll need to find the chest at the Well of Flames which is back in The Cistern on Nessus. When you open up the map you’ll see a big white X appear, so go to that point and open up the chest there. Speak to Werner one more time to unlock the Menagerie on the Leviathan, which has a recommended Light of 690.

