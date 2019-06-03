How to Get the Hush Gambit Pinnacle Weapon in Destiny 2

The latest season of Destiny 2 is almost upon us and Bungie has unveiled three new Pinnacle Weapons for players to obtain. With each one tied to a different core activity, the Gambit-focused weapon is a deceptively powerful bow known as the Hush. Requiring the completion of a new Triumph – that has yet to be unveiled – this bow will prove to be incredibly deadly for those who have mastered firing from the hip.

To actually unlock the Hush you’ll need to complete a new Triumph that will be introduced when Season of the Opulence launches. Remember to pick up the new Pinnacle Weaponj bounty from the Drifter as well, otherwise, you won’t get the gun once the Triumph is finished.

For the unfamiliar, Hush is a combat bow that boasts the unique perk “Archer’s Gambit.” This perk gives a “massive draw speed bonus” after landing a hipfire precision shot. Hush rewards users who are accurate without needing to aim down the sights. Not only will this prove to be deadly in Gambit, but it could easily be one of the best weapons in the Crucible. If you’re a fan of bows, then we strongly recommend going for this weapon during the Season of Opulence.

Along with Hush, the Season of Opulence introduces the Wendigo-GL3 grenade launcher for the Vanguard and Revoker sniper rifle for the Crucible. Remember, even if the season finishes you can still obtain these weapons as long as you collect the bounty during the Season of Opulence.

