How to Get the Izanagi’s Burden Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Heroic Menagerie has officially released in Destiny 2 and it’s full of fantastic loot for players to obtain. A much tougher variation of this 6-man activity, the Heroic Menagerie has a starting light total of 750 and matchmaking is disabled. This means you’ll need to form a team if you want to take this difficult activity on. Along with giving players masterwork weapon, users can also earn the Izanagi’s Burden Catalyst.

In order to obtain the Izanagi’s Burden Catalyst, you need a fully upgraded Chalice of Opulence to have it appear as a reward in the Heroic Menagerie boss chest. It’s unclear if this catalyst is random, but you will need to have every node in your Chalice of Opulence unlocked. Thankfully, the catalyst is pretty easy to upgrade since it just requires you to kill 500 enemies. They do not need to be headshots, so don’t worry about where you hit someone. This catalyst increases the precision damage done from the Honed Edge perk.

Remember, the Heroic Menagerie is not simple, so if you are going to take it on make sure to be at max Light. Along with the catalyst, you will earn one Menagerie weapon with its masterwork stat set at 10. The roll is still completely random, so expect some variance in what you obtain each week. This is a perfect way to farm Enhancement Cores since you can earn 7 from dismantling these weapons.

It may take a bit of time to upgrade your Chalice of Opulence, so don’t worry about getting this catalyst right away. Unless the damage numbers are exceptionally high, it’s doubtful that this Exotic will replace the current grenade launcher meta.

