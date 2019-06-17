MTG Core Set 2020 Spoiler Card Roundup (June 17)

Hot on the heels of Modern Horizons release, Wizards of the Coast has begun previewing cards for their latest Magic: The Gathering Standard set, Core Set 2020. Set to release on July 2nd, this set will continue the tradition of Rare and Uncommon Planeswalkers. Last week, players got a glimpse of three different Chandra cards – each of which was set during a different time in her life. We suspect this will be a running theme throughout the set, so expect to see a lot more Planeswalker cards.

With Preview Week in full swing, here are all of the cards spoiled so far for Magic Core Set 2020:

(We will update this list as new cards are revealed.)

1. Scheming Symmetry

Choose two target players. Each of them searches their library for a card, then shuffles their library and puts that card on top of it.

2. Creeping Trailblazer

Other Elementals you control get +1/+0 2RG: Creeping Trailblazer gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each Elemental you control.

3. Wakeroot Elemental

[Five Green Mans]: Untap a target land you control. It becomes a 5/5 Elemental creature with haste. It’s still a land.

4. Angel of Vitality

If you would gain life, you gain that much life plus 1 instead. Angel of Vitality gets +2/+2 as long as you have 25 or more life.

5. Dread Presence

Whenever a Swamp enters the battlefield under your control choose one – You draw a card and lose 1 life.

Dread Presence deals 2 damage to any target and you gain 2 life.

6. Cryptic Caves

[Tap]: Add one colorless mana. [One Colorless, Tap]: Sacrifice Cryptic Caves: Draw a card. Acvtivate this ability only if you control five or more lands.

7. Chandra’s Spitfire

Flying Whenever an opponent is deal noncombat damage, Chandra’s Spitfire gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

