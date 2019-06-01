NBA 2k League: Week 7 Highlights, News & Scores

The second half of the NBA 2k League regular season began on Wednesday, May 29 and featured late comebacks, devastating individual performances and teams pushing for positioning in the standings as “The Ticket,” the tournament which will end the regular season, draws even nearer.

Grizz Gaming 54, Wizards District Gaming 51

Grizz Gaming came into this contest looking to capture its third consecutive win and was able to do so with its defense, limiting Wizards District Gaming to a combined 17 points in the first and fourth quarters. Grizz Gaming point guard Vandi led his team in scoring with 16 points on 7/12 shooting from the field.

Watch @ImVandii (16 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL) show up to BALL for @GrizzGaming to kick off Week 7. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uk2PzvQxr9 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 29, 2019

Magic Gaming 72, Raptors Uprising GC 50

Magic Gaming got the taste of a 36-point defeat their last time on the court out easily in this one, limiting Raptors Uprising GC to just 6/23 shooting in the first half and forcing eight turnovers by halftime. Magic Gaming center KingCamRoyalty powered his team to a comfortable win with 17 points and 15 rebounds but Magic Gaming was led in scoring by point guard Reizey, who dropped 21.

Celtics Crossover Gaming 68, Wizards District Gaming 64

Wizards District Gaming got back on the court and for the second time on Wednesday night came up on the short end of a close game. With less than a minute to play and Celtics Crossover Gaming up 65-62, Wizards District Gaming small forward ReeseDaGod connected on a dunk and was fouled. ReeseDaGod couldn’t tie the game at the free-throw line then Celtics Crossover Gaming small forward ProFusion hit a dagger three on the ensuing possession to seal the win. Celtics Crossover Gaming was led in scoring by point guard oFAb’s 23, who also recorded 13 assists. Celtics Crossover Gaming center NO xAUTOGRAPHSx also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Raptors Uprising GC 60, Grizz Gaming 56

The theme of games decided by a couple of possessions continued on Wednesday night when Raptors Uprising GC stymied Grizz Gaming’s momentum. Raptors Uprising GC small forward Kenny Got Work led the way with 27 points and his six steals helped limit Grizz Gaming to just nine points in the third quarter to secure the win.

.@KennyGotWork had a MONSTER (27 PTS, 5 AST, 6 STL) performance for @RaptorsGC during the first night of Week 7. Watch his TOP plays against Grizz Gaming. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qXLPIcawXX — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 30, 2019

Warriors Gaming Squad 52, Pacers Gaming 47

Warriors Gaming Squad’s defense proved formidable again in this one, shutting down Pacers Gaming shooting guard Swizurk and limiting Pacers Gaming as a whole to just 16 points in the second and fourth quarters combined. Warriors Gaming Squad shooting guard Bsmoove led all scorers with 19 points, complemented by Warriors Gaming Squad center Type’s 13 points and 10 rebounds.

😤 @type's DOMINANT 13-point, 10-rebound double-double helped @WarriorsGaming grind out a W to open up Week 7. pic.twitter.com/oozcpnXGK5 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 30, 2019

Wednesday night ended with Warriors Gaming Squad on the court and Thursday night began with the same.

Hawks Talon GC 48, Warriors Gaming Squad 40

The defense was working again for Warriors Gaming Squad to start Thursday night’s action, holding Hawks Talon GC to just 15 points in the second half. Hawks Talon GC was even more efficient on the defensive end, however, limiting Bsmoove to just six points. Hawks Talon GC power forward Dat Boy Shotz was beastly, dropping 33 points of his team’s 48 points.

🔥 @DatBoyShotz went OFF for @HawksTalonGC, pouring in 33 PTS to lead them to the W over Warriors Gaming Squad. pic.twitter.com/pmI1mlE5pY — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 30, 2019

Magic Gaming 68, 76ers GC 50

Magic Gaming rode its momentum from Wednesday night to a second consecutive win, getting a double-double performance (20 points, 15 rebounds) from point guard Reizey to be comfortably ahead of 76ers GC almost from wire to wire. Magic Gaming went 28/38 from the field, including 10/16 from 3-point range, in a demonstration of its offensive prowess.

20 PTS & 15 AST@ReizeyRH put on a show against 76ers GC! pic.twitter.com/soTbED1hWX — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 31, 2019

Blazer5 Gaming 66, Pacers Gaming 52

Blazer5 Gaming remained “dat” team thanks to point guard Mama Im Dat Man, who scored nearly half of his team’s points by dropping 30 on Pacers Gaming. Blazer5 Gaming center OneWildWalnut also had a notable performance, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Blazer5 Gaming asserted itself in the third quarter of this game, limiting a Pacers Gaming team that scored a mere 47 points in its first game of the week to just six points in the third quarter.

💪 @OneWildWalnut2K was a FORCE on both ends of the floor in @blazer5gaming's W. pic.twitter.com/31ZYRtn7gJ — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 31, 2019

Celtics Crossover Gaming 81, Knicks Gaming 75

Celtics Crossover Gaming continued its ascent in the standings in the final game of Thursday night’s slate. oFAB and NO xAUTOGRAPHSx again showed they are one of the most dangerous point guard-center combinations in the league as they both registered double-doubles en route to a 2-0 Week 7. oFAB scored 24 while making 17 assists and NO xAUTOGRAPHSx dropped 12 points while snagging 11 boards.

😤 @_oFAB showed us why he is one of the best PGs in the league. pic.twitter.com/F01ZShL1dL — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 31, 2019

Friday night’s games perhaps featured the most intrigue of the week, as fans were waiting to see if Mavs Gaming would stay undefeated and if Blazer5 Gaming could stay within shouting distance of them in the standings.

Cavs Legion GC 64, Hawks Talon GC 55

Looking to start a winning streak by garnering a third consecutive victory, Cavs Legion GC got its defense going early to limit Hawks Talon GC to just seven points in the first quarter. A 26-point performance by Cavs Legion GC small forward Strainer helped Cavs Legion GC weather the Hawks Talon GC comeback attempt in the second half.

😤 WATCH @oLARRY2K (14 AST, 8 STL) dominate for @CavsLegionGC in the final night of Week 7. 💪 pic.twitter.com/1iUKtSUvaT — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) May 31, 2019

Mavs Gaming 69, Kings Guard Gaming 40

After getting to a record 9-0 start in Week 6, all eyes were on Mavs Gaming to see if they could start the season 10-0. Thanks to limiting Kings Guard Gaming to just four third-quarter points and double-doubles by Mavs Gaming point guard Dimez (29 points, 10 assists) and center PeteBeBallin (11 points, 14 rebounds) the answer to that question was affirmative.

.@DatBoyDimez ERUPTED for 29 PTS and 10 AST to help lead @MavsGG to a 10-0 record so far this season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HGuoFO5YYx — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 1, 2019

Cavs Legion GC 65, T-Wolves Gaming 64

In what was arguably the best game of the week, Cavs Legion GC outscored T-Wolves Gaming 23-6 in the final quarter and erased a 24-point deficit. With less than three seconds remaining, Cavs Legion GC power forward All Hail Trey claimed the comeback the win on a demoralizing steal and dunk. All Hail Trey led all scorers with his 22 points and the Cavs went 2-0 in Week 7.

.@AllHailTrey (22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 STL) poured in a CLUTCH performance to help @CavsLegionGC overcome a 24-point second half deficit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/neH9ElJZm0 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 1, 2019

Blazer5 Gaming 66, Kings Guard Gaming 48

Kings Guard Gaming continued to struggle on Friday night, allowing Mama Im Dat Man (21 points) and OneWildWalnut (10 points, 19 rebounds) to claim the spotlight once more. Kings Guard Gaming scored just seven points in the fourth quarter and went an unimpressive 19/43 from the field in their second loss of the night.

Can anyone slow down @OneWildWalnut2K right now? His 10 PTS, 19 REB double-double sinks Kings Guard Gaming and gives @blazer5gaming their second win of the week. 💪 pic.twitter.com/az1PlpKGA8 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 1, 2019

76ers GC 74, Mavs Gaming 68

Mavs Gaming came into the last game of Week 7 just six victories away from a perfect regular season but 76ers GC small forward ZDS had other ideas. He poured on 39 points, just two shy of tying the single-game high for the season, to help hand Mavs Gaming its first regular season loss of 2019. 76ers GC point guard Radiant also shone with a 15-point, 14-assist performance to close out Week 7.

.@HBOScretty (39 PTS, 3 STL) was UNSTOPPABLE for @76ersGC, who knocks off the previously undefeated Mavs Gaming to close out Week 7! pic.twitter.com/ty98Ja8K0f — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 1, 2019

Standings After Week 7

The regular season is now over for Cavs Legion GC, as they have concluded their 12-game schedule in playoff position. Nine other teams remain two wins or less away from the top seven seeds in the standings, a favorable position heading into “The Ticket.”

1. Blazer5 Gaming 10-1

2. Mavs Gaming 10-1

3. Warriors Gaming Squad 7-4

4. Kings Guard Gaming 7-4

5. Pacers Gaming 5-3

6. Cavs Legion GC 7-5

7. NetsGC 5-4

8. Magic Gaming 5-4

9. 76ers GC 5-4

10. Jazz Gaming 4-4

11. Hawks Talon GC 4-4

12. Bucks Gaming 5-5

13. Celtics Crossover Gaming 4-5

14. Raptors Uprising GC 4-5

15. Grizz Gaming 4-5

16. Heat Check Gaming 4-5

17. T-Wolves Gaming 3-6

18. Wizards District Gaming 2-6

19. Knicks Gaming 1-7

20. Lakers Gaming 1-8

21. Pistons GT 1-8

Player of the Week Vote

Fans can vote on the NBA 2k League web site or on Twitter for who they think was the best player from Week 7. Week 7’s candidates include oFAB, Reizey, ZDS and Mama Im Dat Man.

Week 8 Schedule

All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Wednesday, June 5

76ers GC at NetsGC, 6 p.m.

Lakers Gaming at Knicks Gaming, 7 p.m.

Wizards District Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 8 p.m.

Lakers Gaming at Hawks Talon GC, 9 p.m.

Wizards District Gaming at Knicks Gaming, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Heat Check Gaming at Magic Gaming, 6 p.m.

T-Wolves Gaming at Hawks Talon GC, 7 p.m.

Pacers Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 8 p.m.

76ers GC at Pistons GT, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Magic Gaming at Bucks Gaming, 6 p.m.

Jazz Gaming at T-Wolves Gaming, 7 p.m.

Pacers Gaming at Grizz Gaming, 8 p.m.

Jazz Gaming at Heat Check Gaming, 9 p.m.

Pistons GT at Grizz Gaming, 10 p.m.