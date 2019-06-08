NBA 2k League Week 8: Bucks Gaming Stops Magic Gaming’s Win Streak

The final five regular season games before the NBA 2k League’s 21 teams take a break for the second in-season tournament, “The Ticket,” were played out on Friday, June 7. The slate of games was all about streaks, as the action included Bucks Gaming ending Magic Gaming’s winning streak, Jazz Gaming extending then ending its own losing streak, Pacers Gaming put an end to its losing streak and Grizz Gaming adding another tally to the losing streak of Pistons GT.

Bucks Gaming 67, Magic Gaming 41

The magic ran out because, for Magic Gaming, Bucks Gaming stopped it here. Bucks Gaming took the role of stopper literally, holding a Magic Gaming team that had won four games in a row to just 11 points in the second and third quarters combined. Bucks Gaming used 12 Magic Gaming turnovers to fuel an offensive attack that went 9/18 from 3-point range in securing the win. Bucks Gaming power forward Plondo powered the offense, scoring 36 points to lead all scorers.

.@Plondo_ (36 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST) was a MACHINE and helps @BucksGG secure a BIG win before they head to Florida for #THETICKET next week. 🦌🦌 pic.twitter.com/sQc0hjNpU5 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 7, 2019

T-Wolves Gaming 69, Jazz Gaming 60

T-Wolves Gaming got off to an early lead then weathered an early second quarter run by Jazz Gaming and dominated the fourth quarter to win its second game in a row. Jazz Gaming mustered just seven points in the game’s final period while struggling to contain T-Wolves Gaming point guard BearDaBeast. BearDaBeast finished with 23 points and 11 assists, going 10/14 from the field, including 3/4 from 3-point distance.

.@BearDaBeast23 (23 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST) WENT OFF for @TWolvesGaming and helped his team close out Week 8 with a second WIN. 😤 pic.twitter.com/7TXWrafbJ3 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 8, 2019

Pacers Gaming 69, Grizz Gaming 59

Having lost three in a row and four of their last five games, Pacers Gaming needed a win in the worst way. Pacers Gaming came in looking to contain Grizz Gaming point guard Vandy but was unable to do so, as Vandy recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. They were able to outscore Grizz Gaming, however, going 9/16 from 3-point range. Pacers Gaming center Lord Beezus got his own double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Both forwards for Pacers Gaming, Man In A Car and Ramo, dropped 20 points.

.@LetsGet_It_Ramo said LET'S GET THIS WIN TONIGHT and finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists to help @Pacers_Gaming grab the W. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EpqQP7SEPs — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 8, 2019

Jazz Gaming 64, Heat Check Gaming 63

With the game tied at 63 and less than six seconds left in regulation, Jazz Gaming center Ria hit what ended up being the game-winning free throw as part of his 11-point, 14-rebound performance to help Jazz Gaming end its losing streak and extend Heat Check Gaming’s to four in a row. Jazz Gaming small forward MOAM led all scorers with 22 points and four of the five Jazz Gaming players reached double figures in scoring.

😤 @EasyMoneyLOE poured in 22 PTS and dished out 2 AST to help @UtahJazzGaming grab a needed W. 😤 pic.twitter.com/bfP93W5aqV — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 8, 2019

Grizz Gaming 96, Pistons GT 62

Pistons GT was able to keep up with Grizz Gaming through the end of the first quarter, as the score was tied at 21 heading into the second frame. Everything changed at that point. All five Grizz Gaming players ended up in double figures, led by power forward KelMav’s 28. Grizz Gaming center AuthenticAfrican added 16 rebounds to his 18 points and Grizz Gaming will enter The Ticket with some momentum.

WATCH @AuthenticAfr (18 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST) DOMINATE to ensure a @GrizzGaming victory against Pistons GT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lrIxjAnio0 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 8, 2019

Standings After Week 8

1. Blazer5 Gaming 10-1

2. Mavs Gaming 10-1

3. Warriors Gaming Squad 7-4

4. Kings Guard Gaming 7-4

5. 76ers GC 7-4

6. Pacers Gaming 6-4

7. Cavs Legion GC 7-5

8. Magic Gaming 6-5

9. Bucks Gaming 6-5

10. NetsGC 5-5

11. Jazz Gaming 5-5

12. Raptors Uprising GC 5-6

13. Grizz Gaming 5-6

14. T-Wolves Gaming 5-6

15. Celtics Crossover Gaming 4-5

16. Wizards District Gaming 4-6

17. Hawks Talon GC 4-6

18. Heat Check Gaming 4-7

19. Knicks Gaming 2-8

20. Lakers Gaming 2-9

21. Pistons GT 1-10

Schedule for Week 9

Week 9 of the NBA 2k League regular season will be played after The Ticket, starting on Wednesday, June 19. 76ers GC, Grizz Gaming, Hawks Talon GC, Magic Gaming, Raptors Uprising GC and T-Wolves Gaming will all come out of the tournament with bye weeks. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Wednesday, June 19

Kings Guard Gaming at Knicks Gaming, 6 p.m.

Warriors Gaming Squad at Mavs Gaming, 7 p.m.

Knicks Gaming at Pacers Gaming, 8 p.m.

Warriors Gaming Squad at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 9 p.m.

Cavs Legion GC at Wizards District Gaming, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Wizards District Gaming at Pacers Gaming, 6 p.m.

Pistons GT at Blazer5 Gaming, 7 p.m.

Lakers Gaming at Kings Guard Gaming, 8 p.m.

Mavs Gaming at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Jazz Gaming at Blazer5 Gaming, 6 p.m.

Bucks Gaming at Lakers Gaming, 7 p.m.

NetsGC at Heat Check Gaming, 8 p.m.

Jazz Gaming at Pistons GT, 9 p.m.

Bucks Gaming at NetsGC, 10 p.m.

Players of the Month and Week Votes

Live right now are fan votes for May’s Player of the Month and Player of the Week for Week 8. Fans can vote for their choices on the NBA 2k League website or Twitter account.

The candidates for Player of the Week for Week 8 are 76ers GC point guard Radiant, who led his team to two wins while nearly averaging a double-double at 28 points per game and 9.5 assists per game. Raptors Uprising GC’s Kenny Got Work is the next contestant, who averaged 19.5 points and nine assists in his team’s two games. Bucks Gaming power forward Plondo added an impressive four blocked shots to his 36 points in his team’s win to earn himself a nomination. T-Wolves Gaming point guard BearDaBeast is the final nominee, as he averaged 26.5 points and 10 assists on top of shooting 73 percent from the field in two contests.

The candidates for Player of the Month for May include Blazer5 Gaming point guard Mama Im Dat Man, who averaged a double-double in points and assists while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field during the month. The next candidate, Mavs Gaming center PeteBeBallin, surpassed that by shooting 81 percent from the field and averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. Celtics Crossover Gaming oFAB matched Mama Im Dat Man’s accomplishments from the month to cement his candidacy. Warriors Gaming Squad center Type is the final candidate, with averages of 12 points and 12 rebounds to help his team become a defensive powerhouse and win The Turn MVP honors.