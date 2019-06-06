NBA 2k League Week 8: Lakers Gaming Gets Win

Week eight of the NBA 2k League opened up play on Wednesday, June 5 with five games that featured some of the bottom teams in the standings improving their outlook for the regular-season-ending tournament, “The Ticket.”

The Ticket, which awards one of the league’s eight playoff spots to the winner, won’t be held at the spot where the league’s competitions are normally held. Full Sail University’s “The Fortress” will instead host the three-day event. The venue is located in Orlando, Fla., the city shared by Magic Gaming.

Magic Gaming will play later this week and when they take the stage, Reizey will look to defend his status as Player of the Week from Week 7. Before that, six teams were in action Wednesday night looking to add wins to their records.

76ers GC 50, NetsGC 37

76ers GC’s defense was staunch to open up Week 8, largely thanks to center Steez. In addition to going 3/4 from the floor, he set a new league record for steals in a game with nine. 76ers GC limited NetsGC to just 3/14 shooting from 3-point range and 76ers GC point guard Radiant dropped 22 points in the win.

.@Steez_2K (9 PTS, 6 REB, 9 STL) did a little bit of everything to help @76ersGC secure a win to open up Week 8. He also set a new player record for steals in a game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UhsKEAwuvp — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 5, 2019

Knicks Gaming 66, Lakers Gaming 57

In a battle of teams that hadn’t won since April, Knicks Gaming center G O O F Y 7 5 7 recorded a double-double (16 points, 15 rebounds) to help his team end its losing streak. Knicks Gaming point guard iamadamethe1st also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. It looked like the defending league champions might be getting hot at the right time, as a win in The Ticket would make their regular-season record irrelevant as far as making the playoffs goes.

See how one can dominate a game… @Goofy757__ style! 😎 His 16-point, 15-rebound, 3-steal performance helped @KnicksGaming nab their second win of the season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4eov4WILcF — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 6, 2019

Wizards District Gaming 78, Raptors Uprising GC 61

Wizards District Gaming took the stage looking to avoid losing their third consecutive game and thanks to power forward Dayfri’s 21 points on 9/13 shooting they were able to outscore Raptors Uprising GC. Four of Wizards District Gaming’s five players reached double figures and shooting guard USERPICK fell just short of that mark with nine points. It was a good start for Wizards District Gaming but their night wasn’t over.

.@Dayfri_ (21 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL) could NOT be stopped as he helped @WizardsDG to victory. 🔥 Watch his top plays from the game. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hQTaQe9Q8l — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 6, 2019

Lakers Gaming 54, Hawks Talon GC 48

In what has been a long season for Lakers Gaming, the second game of the night for Lakers Gaming was a moment of reprieve. Vert, playing his second game at point guard, scored 19 points while issuing 10 assists. Lakers Gaming got its second win of the season on 22/41 shooting, forcing eight turnovers to claim the win in the meeting of expansion teams.

.@vert_ (19 PTS, 10 AST) brought the 🔥 to the stage and helped @LakersGaming secure win #2 on the season. Watch his highlights BELOW. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aPeS3LLmiD — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 6, 2019

Wizards District Gaming 81, Knicks Gaming 55

In Wednesday night’s final game, Wizards District Gaming made its first win of the night look like just a warm-up. USERPICK stole the show with 25 points and point guard Demon JT recorded a double-double (13 points, 12 assists). Wizards District Gaming nearly scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to overcome another monster performance by G O O F Y 7 5 7, who tied the league record for rebounds in a game.

.@USERPICK_ (25 PTS, 2 AST, 5 STL) wanted @WizardsDG to go 2-0 tonight. He stepped up to make SURE it happened against Knicks Gaming. He's your @IntelGaming Player of the Game!#IntelPerformanceAwards pic.twitter.com/C6c5iL8dld — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) June 6, 2019

Schedule for Thursday, June 6

Week 8 of the NBA 2k League regular season continues on Thursday with four games, highlighted by a contest between Pacers Gaming and Raptors Uprising GC. Those two teams are looking to recapture success from earlier in the season in time for The Ticket. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Heat Check Gaming at Magic Gaming, 6 p.m.

T-Wolves Gaming at Hawks Talon GC, 7 p.m.

Pacers Gaming at Raptors Uprising GC, 8 p.m.

76ers GC at Pistons GT, 9 p.m.

Player of the Month Vote

Live right now is a fan vote for May’s Player of the Month. The candidates include Blazer5 Gaming point guard Mama Im Dat Man, who averaged a double-double in points and assists while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field during the month. The next candidate, Mavs Gaming center PeteBeBallin, surpassed that by shooting 81 percent from the field and averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. Celtics Crossover Gaming oFAB matched Mama Im Dat Man’s accomplishments from the month to cement his candidacy. Warriors Gaming Squad center Type is the final candidate, with averages of 12 points and 12 rebounds to help his team become a defensive powerhouse and win The Turn MVP honors. Fans can vote for their choice on the NBA 2k League website or Twitter account.