NBA 2k League Week 8: ZDS Sets Season High in Scoring

Week eight of the NBA 2k League continued on Thursday, June 6 with four games. Three of the four were comfortable wins for the eventual victors, including one performance the league hasn’t seen the likes of yet this season.

Also on Thursday, Hawks Talon GC announced a jersey patch sponsorship with Northside Hospital Sports Medicine. In addition to the Northside Hospital Sports Medicine logo appearing on each sleeve of the jerseys the players will wear, the deal also includes on-court signage for the hospital and weekly visits to the facility for the members of Hawks Talon GC for attention to any injuries and devising strategies to optimize performance.

Hawks Talon GC was scheduled to play in the second game of the night on Thursday. In the first game, the two Florida teams faced off again.

Magic Gaming 65, Heat Check Gaming 52

Both teams followed their current trends, as Magic Gaming won its fourth consecutive game while Heat Check Gaming dropped its fourth in a row to start out Thursday night’s action. After posting a seven-point halftime lead, Magic Gaming pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Heat Check Gaming 19-10. Magic Gaming center KingCam Royalty had a double-double in the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds while the league’s Player of the Week from Week 7, Magic Gaming point guard Reizey, again impressed with 24 points and 12 assists.

T-Wolves Gaming 84, Hawks Talon GC 41

The only thing more impressive than T-Wolves Gaming point guard BearDaBeast’s career-high 30 points in this game was T-Wolves Gaming’s defense. Limiting Hawks Talon GC to just five points in the second quarter and no more than 14 in any of the six-minute spans, T-Wolves Gaming used 14 Hawks Talon GC turnovers to get all five players in double figures in scoring and secure the blowout victory.

Raptors Uprising GC 53, Pacers Gaming 46

The tightest contest of the night was ultimately decided by early shooting struggles by Pacers Gaming. Because of their inability to sink shots, they managed just seven points in the opening quarter and only nine in the second frame. Pacers Gaming came out of halftime with more energy that led to greater efficiency but Raptors Uprising GC was able to keep them at bay. Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenny Got Work led all scorers with 22 points, going 8/13 from the field.

76ers GC 95, Pistons GT 54

The last game of the night became the second 40-point blowout with 76ers GC putting on an offensive clinic. As a team, 76ers GC went 37/53 from the field, including 15/23 from 3-point range and only turned the ball over six times. The only way the performance of 76ers GC point guard Radiant (34 points, 15 assists) could be overshadowed was by small forward ZDS netting 42 points, which is the most of any player in a single game this season.

Schedule for Thursday, June 6

Week 8 of the NBA 2k League regular season concludes Friday with five games, highlighted by a contest between Bucks Gaming and Magic Gaming. Magic Gaming will be looking for its fifth consecutive win while Bucks Gaming will look to get back up in what’s been an up and down season. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Magic Gaming at Bucks Gaming, 6 p.m.

Jazz Gaming at T-Wolves Gaming, 7 p.m.

Pacers Gaming at Grizz Gaming, 8 p.m.

Jazz Gaming at Heat Check Gaming, 9 p.m.

Pistons GT at Grizz Gaming, 10 p.m.

Player of the Month Vote

Live right now is a fan vote for May’s Player of the Month. The candidates include Blazer5 Gaming point guard Mama Im Dat Man, who averaged a double-double in points and assists while shooting nearly 60 percent from the field during the month. The next candidate, Mavs Gaming center PeteBeBallin, surpassed that by shooting 81 percent from the field and averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. Celtics Crossover Gaming oFAB matched Mama Im Dat Man’s accomplishments from the month to cement his candidacy. Warriors Gaming Squad center Type is the final candidate, with averages of 12 points and 12 rebounds to help his team become a defensive powerhouse and win The Turn MVP honors. Fans can vote for their choice on the NBA 2k League website or Twitter account.