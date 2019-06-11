Outriders: Release Date, Trailers, & More

Outriders is one of the newest games revealed at this year’s E3 and it’s already starting to make a name for itself. This science fiction co-op shooter was unveiled during the Square Enix press conference via a cinematic trailer and developer diary. While we are still some time out from this game’s release, here’s everything you need to know about developer People Can Fly’s newest title, Outriders.

Outriders Release Date

A solid release date for Outriders has not been announced, however, we do know that the game will be releasing in summer 2020. Currently, Outriders is scheduled to release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but there has been no word on Google Stadia or Nintendo Switch. We expect a release date to be announced near the end of the year or early 2020.

Outriders Reveal Trailer

Unveiled during E3, the reveal trailer for Outriders is entirely CGI and teases some of the enemies, characters, and world. The game clearly has a darker tone, as some of the monsters shown off look like they were ripped right out of a Clive Barker novel.

We also get a glimpse at some of the environments including a dense forest, dilapidated city, and hellish wasteland. There’s also a brief look at the main characters in what appears to be cryo-pods. This could suggest that our protagonists are from the past or how they arrived on this planet.

Outriders Gameplay

At its core, Outriders is a co-op shooter where up to three people can play together throughout the story. Set on the planet of Enoch, Outriders is described as a “dark modern shooter” that still embraces the traditional values of the shooter genre. This title does appear to be played from the third person perspective, but it’s possible that Outriders is an FPS.

People Can Fly also give us a look at some of the guns in the game, most of which have some truly wicked designs. Our personal favorite is the cloth covered sniper rifle with two bone bayonets at the end. There’s also a small clip that reveals three of the monsters, all of which look incredibly alien and horrific.

We know that you will create your own protagonist called an Outrider and are sent to find the origin of a mysterious signal. The game will feature drop-in-drop-out co-op and will have a “complete story.” This is the first title from People Can Fly since the studio left Epic Games.

