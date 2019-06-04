Adventure Week is upon us once again in Pokemon Go.

Players can enjoy a number of bonuses as well as complete special research tasks from now until June 11 at 1 p.m. PDT. Users on The Silph Road subreddit have already begun compiling research tasks.

Here are the Pokemon Go Adventure Week Research Tasks for 2019 and their rewards so far:

*Chance of Shiny encounter (according to Couple of Gaming)

Catch five Aron – Metal Coat

Evolve a Lileep or Anorith – Onix*

Hatch two Eggs – Lileep* or 1 Rare Candy

Spin two PokeStops you haven’t visited before – Shieldon

Spin 25 PokeStops – Cranidos

Earn three Candies walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Anorith*

Catch five Omanyte or Kabuto – Aerodactyl*

You’d want to especially pay attention to the Research Tasks that award fossil Pokemon like Cranidos or Shieldon, as those are pretty hard to come by in the wild. Getting extra Rare Candy isn’t bad either. As the shiny versions of Onix, Lileep and Anorith have been released now according to Niantic, any chance to get more from Research Tasks is much appreciated as the chance of getting a shiny variant is pretty slim.

If you’re still trying to complete step eight for the Meltan quest, which tasks you with catching two Omanyte or Kabuto, catching two Lileep or Anorith and catching an Aerodactyl, you’ll get a great opportunity to complete that step through Adventure Week as the increased encounter rates and Research Task rewards feature those Pokemon. The Metal Coat you receive for one of the Research Tasks can be used to evolve a Scyther in step seven.

Here’s the full list of all Research Tasks in Pokemon Go for June 2019.

During Adventure Week, players will encounter rock-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and can also hatch them from 2 km Eggs, according to a blog post from Niantic. New Raid Bosses will also appear.

Players can earn four times the Buddy Candy and earn 10 times the XP from new PokeStops. If you walk 50 km during the week with Adventure Sync on, you will earn 50,000 Stardust and 15 Rare Candies.

