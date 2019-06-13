Pokemon Go Fest 2019 Jirachi Quest: Step-by-Step Guide

For attendees of Pokemon Go Fest 2019 in Grant Park, Chicago, you’ll be able to catch your very own Jirachi by completing a Special Research quest.

Your progress in the quest can be accessed in the “Special” section of the research task menu. The Special Research quest functions just like the ones for Mew and Celebi, where you complete a set of three Research Tasks to move on to the next set of Research Tasks until you get the final reward. You can complete multiple Special Research quests at the same time and actions can count towards steps across multiple quests.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon Go Fest 2019 Jirachi quest.

Note: This guide will be updated as more details are released.

Quest 1 of 9

Spin seven PokeStops or Gyms – Reward: 25 Pokeballs

Make three new friends – Reward: 10 Pinap Berries

Send three gifts to friends – Reward: One Super Incubator

Completion Reward: 25 Pokeballs, 15 Lure Modules & 15 Silver Pinap Berries

Tips: It’s pretty easy to make three new friends since there’s thousands of people at Pokemon Go Fest 2019. In fact, they may come to you.

Quest 2 of 9

Catch five different species of fairy-type Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Catch five different species of water-type Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Catch five different species of ghost-type Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Catch five different species of ground-type Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Catch five different species of ice-type Pokemon – Pokemon Encounter

Completion Reward: Three Super Incubators, five Golden Pinap Berries & five Incense

Tips: Note that you have to catch five different species of Pokemon. You won’t advance in the quest by catching the same type of Pokemon. You’ll be able to catch each of the five different types of Pokemon at special zones located around the park: the Fairy Garden, Buckingham Fountain, the Spooky Woods, the Sandy Desert, and the Winter Forest. However, Pokemon of all types can be found spawning throughout the fest. Some Pokemon will even allow you to complete two tasks at once, such as the ice- and fairy-type Alolan Vulpix.

Quest 3 of 9

Completion Reward: Quest 4 of 9