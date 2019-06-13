Pokemon Go Fest 2019 in Grant Park, Chicago has started and attendees can complete different Research Tasks as they catch Pokemon.

Here’s a list of the Pokemon Go Fest 2019 Research Tasks.

Note: We will update the list as we find new tasks.

Hatch and Egg

Send three Gifts to firends

Earn a Buddy Candy

Battle Another Trainer

Each Research Tasks will award players with three Rare Candies, giving them a great opportunity to stock up on the precious commodity.

Note that these Research Tasks are different from the Special Research tasks required to catch Jirachi at Pokemon Go Fest 2019. Those tasks can be found in our step-by-step guide here.

If players at Pokemon Go Fest 2019 in Chicago can complete 1 million research tasks by June 16 at 5 p.m. PDT, they’ll unlock 2x Catch Candy the following week, according to Niantic.

According to the Pokemon Go Twitter account, Pokemon featured in Pokemon Go Fest 2019 have started appearing in the game worldwide, giving people who aren’t at the fest a chance to join in the fun. Special Pokemon have also begun appearing around downtown Chicago.

