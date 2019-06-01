Pokemon Go Research Tasks: June 2019

Here is the full list of Pokemon Go Research Tasks for June 2019, according to The Silph Road.

Completing seven different research tasks on seven different days will earn you a Research Breakthrough, giving you items, XP and a Legendary Pokemon. According to VG247, your Legendary Pokemon for this month can either be Ho-Oh, Lugia, Latias or Latios.

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Use an Item to Evolve a Pokemon – Skarmory* Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Pidgey* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep, Anorith Make three great throws in a row – Onix Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda Make five nice throws – Geodude* or Voltorb Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey* or Makuhita* Battle in a Gym five times – Machop* Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, or Squirtle* Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Win five Gym Battles – Grimer* Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle seven times – Electabuzz Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Battle in a Raid – Meditite* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte* or Kabuto* Catch Catch five fighting-type Pokemon – Breloom Catch 10 ground-type Pokemon – Diglett* Catch five water-type Pokemon – Seel* Catch three electric-, normal- or poison-type Pokemon – Plusle* or Minun* Catch seven grass-, water- or fire-type Pokemon – Growlithe* Catch five flying-, psychic- or dark-type Pokemon – Poochyena* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* or Teddiursa Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag or Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Weepinbell Use five Nanab Berries to catch Pokemon – Swalot Use 10 Pinap Berries to catch Pokemon – Loudred Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute or Spoink* Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Other Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Alolan Exeggutor Transfer three Pokemon – Shuppet Earn five Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Slakoth Trade a Pokemon – Drifloon*

June is full of exciting events for Pokemon Go. Pokemon Go Fest 2019 will be held in Grant Park in Chicago from June 13-16 and give thousands of players a chance to achieve Special Research tasks. Players can battle and catch Cresselia from now until June 18 in Raid Battles, according to Niantic.

Adventure Week will make its return from June 4-11 and make rock-type Pokemon more likely to be encountered in the wild, add new Raid Bosses, let you hatch rock-type Pokemon from 2 km Eggs and even add shiny versions of Onix, Lileep and Anorith to the game, according to Niantic. Plus you’ll get four times the Buddy Candy, 10 times the XP from spinning new PokeStops and give players who walk 50 km with Adventure Sync on 50,000 Stardust and 15 Rare Candies.

