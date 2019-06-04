Pokemon Go Shiny Lileep & Cradily: What They Look Like

Niantic are releasing the shiny versions of Lileep and Cradily for Adventure Week along with the shiny versions of Anorith, Armaldo, Onix and Steelix.

Here’s what the shiny Pokemon look like courtesy of User EgaTehPro on The Silph Road Subreddit:

As you can see, the shiny version of Lileep is the same green color as its evolution, Cradily. Meanwhile, the shiny version of Cradily goes from green to red – a similar color to shiny Anorith.

According to The Silph Road, the shiny Pokemon rate is roughly one in 450 Pokemon.

Adventure Week lasts from June 4 at 1 p.m. PDT until June 11 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic. During the event, players will encounter rock-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and can also hatch them from 2 km Eggs, according to a blog post from Niantic. New Research Tasks and Raid Bosses will also appear.

Players can earn four times the Buddy Candy and earn 10 times the XP from new PokeStops. If you walk 50 km during the week with Adventure Sync on, you will earn 50,000 Stardust and 15 Rare Candies.

