Pokemon Home Can Only Transfer Certain Pokemon to Sword & Shield

Junichi Masuda said on the Nintendo Treehouse livestream that you can only transfer Pokemon from the Galar region Pokedex from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword & Shield.

He said that this was done out of concern for the balance of Pokemon battles.

Pokemon Home is a cloud-based storage system that connects to Pokemon Bank (and by extension all the core Pokemon games on the Nintendo 3DS), Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon GO. The service also lets you trade with other players around the world from your smartphone.

Here’s the current list of Pokemon included in the Galar region Pokedex, the setting for Sword & Shield, as chronicled by Serebii. Note that this is not yet a comprehensive list and probably won’t be until the full release of the game.

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Corviknight

Gossifleur

Eldegoss

Wooloo

Drednaw

Zacian

Zamazenta

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Minccino

Cinccino

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Wishiwashi

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Rufflet

Braviary

Wailmer

Wailord

Espurr

Meowstic

Riolu

Lucario

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Munchlax

Snorlax

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Sawk

Wynaut

Wobbuffet

Stufful

Bewear

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Snover

Abomasnow

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Onix

Steelix

Duskull

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Golett

Golurk

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Frillish

Jellicent

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Bergmite

Avalugg

Hawlucha

Mantyke

Mantine

Feebas

Milotic

Wingull

Pelipper

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pancham

Pangoro

Magikarp

Gyarados

Budew

Roselia

Roserade

Growlithe

Arcanine

Inkay

Malamar

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Vulpix

Ninetales

Combee

Vespiquen

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Swirlix

Slurpuff

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Goldeen

Seaking

Joltik

Galvantula

Vanillite

Vanillish

Vanilluxe

Snorunt

Glalie

Froslass

This may come as a disappointment to many players who may not be able to transfer their favorite Pokemon from Pokemon Home to Sword & Shield. Fans were already disappointed by the fact that you cannot play with friends together online in Super Mario Maker 2 because Nintendo didn’t want to compromise the leaderboards, according to IGN.

Nintendo’s E3 presentation announced that you can play Sword & Shield with the Pokeball Plus. While you can’t use the device as a controller like in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, you can use it to take a Pokemon on a stroll for different rewards. They also revealed the water-type Gym Leader, Nessa.

The Nintendo Treehouse livestream demonstrated other features that weren’t previously confirmed in Sword & Shield. Players can whistle to get the attention of Pokemon in the Wild Area. Pokemon levels vary in the Wild Area with some Pokemon in certain areas being stronger than the player’s Pokemon. The bicycle can dash with a press of a B button and can transform to get across bodies of water. Items change every time you enter the Wild Area and some are found in shiny areas on the ground. Other players can join you in the Wild Area through local and online connectivity. Players can post icons to other players that show up on the left side of the screen indicating if they caught a Pokemon or if they want to trade.

After Raids, all players will get a chance to catch the Pokemon they’re fighting, according to the livestream. Even if players don’t catch the Pokemon, they’ll still get rewards.

