Pokemon Home Can Only Transfer Certain Pokemon to Sword & Shield

Junichi Masuda said on the Nintendo Treehouse livestream that you can only transfer Pokemon from the Galar region Pokedex from Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword & Shield.
He said that this was done out of concern for the balance of Pokemon battles.
Pokemon Home is a cloud-based storage system that connects to Pokemon Bank (and by extension all the core Pokemon games on the Nintendo 3DS), Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon GO. The service also lets you trade with other players around the world from your smartphone.
Here’s the current list of Pokemon included in the Galar region Pokedex, the setting for Sword & Shield, as chronicled by Serebii. Note that this is not yet a comprehensive list and probably won’t be until the full release of the game.
Grookey
Scorbunny
Sobble
Corviknight
Gossifleur
Eldegoss
Wooloo
Drednaw
Zacian
Zamazenta
Pichu
Pikachu
Raichu
Minccino
Cinccino
Hoothoot
Noctowl
Grubbin
Charjabug
Vikavolt
Wishiwashi
Deino
Zweilous
Hydreigon
Trapinch
Vibrava
Flygon
Rufflet
Braviary
Wailmer
Wailord
Espurr
Meowstic
Riolu
Lucario
Larvitar
Pupitar
Tyranitar
Munchlax
Snorlax
Eevee
Vaporeon
Jolteon
Flareon
Espeon
Umbreon
Leafeon
Glaceon
Sylveon
Bounsweet
Steenee
Tsareena
Sawk
Wynaut
Wobbuffet
Stufful
Bewear
Hippopotas
Hippowdon
Snover
Abomasnow
Rhyhorn
Rhydon
Rhyperior
Onix
Steelix
Duskull
Dusclops
Dusknoir
Roggenrola
Boldore
Gigalith
Golett
Golurk
Gastly
Haunter
Gengar
Frillish
Jellicent
Mudbray
Mudsdale
Caterpie
Metapod
Butterfree
Tympole
Palpitoad
Seismitoad
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Bergmite
Avalugg
Hawlucha
Mantyke
Mantine
Feebas
Milotic
Wingull
Pelipper
Chinchou
Lanturn
Pancham
Pangoro
Magikarp
Gyarados
Budew
Roselia
Roserade
Growlithe
Arcanine
Inkay
Malamar
Axew
Fraxure
Haxorus
Vulpix
Ninetales
Combee
Vespiquen
Bronzor
Bronzong
Bunnelby
Diggersby
Swirlix
Slurpuff
Machop
Machoke
Machamp
Goldeen
Seaking
Joltik
Galvantula
Vanillite
Vanillish
Vanilluxe
Snorunt
Glalie
Froslass
This may come as a disappointment to many players who may not be able to transfer their favorite Pokemon from Pokemon Home to Sword & Shield. Fans were already disappointed by the fact that you cannot play with friends together online in Super Mario Maker 2 because Nintendo didn’t want to compromise the leaderboards, according to IGN.
Nintendo’s E3 presentation announced that you can play Sword & Shield with the Pokeball Plus. While you can’t use the device as a controller like in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, you can use it to take a Pokemon on a stroll for different rewards. They also revealed the water-type Gym Leader, Nessa.
The Nintendo Treehouse livestream demonstrated other features that weren’t previously confirmed in Sword & Shield. Players can whistle to get the attention of Pokemon in the Wild Area. Pokemon levels vary in the Wild Area with some Pokemon in certain areas being stronger than the player’s Pokemon. The bicycle can dash with a press of a B button and can transform to get across bodies of water. Items change every time you enter the Wild Area and some are found in shiny areas on the ground. Other players can join you in the Wild Area through local and online connectivity. Players can post icons to other players that show up on the left side of the screen indicating if they caught a Pokemon or if they want to trade.
After Raids, all players will get a chance to catch the Pokemon they’re fighting, according to the livestream. Even if players don’t catch the Pokemon, they’ll still get rewards.
