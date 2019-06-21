How to Unlock Ripper Roo in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

There are a lot of crazy characters in Crash Bandicoot, but none compare to the insane kangaroo, known as Ripper Roo. This foe has become a staple antagonist since his first appearance, so it should come as no surprise that he is playable in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. One of the game’s bosses, Ripper Roo is not available from the start. Thankfully, this racer is fairly easy to unlock and can be obtained within the first hour of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

To unlock Ripper Roo, you’ll need to beat his boss race in Adventure Mode. Unlocked after you win four races, Ripper Roo will challenge you to a one on one match. Set in Ripper’s Tubes, this dastardly kangaroo will constantly drop TNT crates behind him. This can make catching up to him difficult, so try to get ahead of Ripper as fast as possible. The best weapon against him is the tracking missiles – especially if you get three of them.

You’ll also want to practice your Power Sliding, otherwise, you won’t stand a chance against him. This is done by hitting the drift button and then tapping it again once the smoke from your exhaust pipes goes black. If performed correctly you’ll get a small acceleration boost. These can be chained together, making it extremely easy to cover a lot of ground.

Once you beat Ripper Roo, he will be unlocked and playable in every mode. Now simply open up the menu, select “Customization” and then “Characters.” You will find Ripper Roo is selectable, so just pick him and you’re off to the races! This is the same for every boss character in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.