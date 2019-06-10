Roller Champions Demo: How to Play and When

You can play the pre-alpha E3 demo of the newly announced Roller Champions through Uplay from now until June 14 at 6 a.m. PDT, according to Ubisoft.

The demo for the 3v3 roller derby game is only playable on PC, as that is the only announced platform for the game so far. The demo is free to play. A Ubisoft account and an internet connection are required to play. The demo is in English only. You can also stream and publish content from the demo.

All you have to do is click the link here and then sign in with your Uplay account. The game will be added to your Uplay account. Then you’ll be prompted to either download or launch Uplay. Launch Uplay and you’ll be able to download the game from there.

All participants will get a reward in the final game for playing the demo.

Your progress will not be carried over to the final game.

There will be two arenas to compete in and six playable characters to choose from that each have a unique style.

Ubisoft said that you can create a group of friends from your Uplay PC friends list and join a match as a team of three. However, you can also let the matchmaking system choose teammates and opponents for you.

Here are the system requirements for the demo:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or newer

Processor: 2.5GHz 4 cores

NVIDIA GTX 970 or better / AMD Radeon 390

RAM: 4GB

DirectX: 11

Peripherals: Xbox Controller, PS4 Controller, Game Pad Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or newer

Processor: 3GHz 8 cores

NVIDIA GTSX 1060 or better / RX580 or better

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: 11

Peripherals: Xbox Controller, PS4 Controller, Game Pad

The game is coming sometime in 2020.