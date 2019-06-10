Roller Champions: Release Date, Demo, Gameplay & More

Roller Champions is a new roller derby game from Ubisoft taking heavy inspiration from Rocket League.

Here’s the release date, gameplay and everything else.

Roller Champions Release Date

Roller Champions will release sometime in 2020. The only platform confirmed is the PC.

Roller Champions Gameplay

Roller Champions is described by Ubisoft as a skill-based, team PVP sports game. You race around a track on roller skates while dodging around and tackling opponents. You have to carry a ball and toss it into a goal.

According to Polygon, the game is three versus three. Making more laps while your team is holding the ball will give you more points when you finally toss it into the goal, according to the publication. However, the lap counter will reset if the opposing team is able to knock your team down to grab the ball.

The official website seems to hint at some sort of a story mode. The website describes how you go from the streets to the stadium and gaining fans as you play matches. However, a story mode has not been confirmed.

Roller Champions Demo

You can actually play the pre-alpha E3 demo through UPlay from now until June 14.

All you have to do is click the link here and then sign in with your UPlay account. The game will be added to your UPlay account. Then you’ll be prompted to either download or launch UPlay. Launch UPlay and you’ll be able to download the game from there.

The Rumors Leading Up to Roller Champions

Roller Champions was leaked on ResetEra. The leak said that the game is allegedly a multiplayer roller derby game complete with casual, ranked and custom matches with controls and arenas similar to Rocket League. It looks be a combination of either soccer or basketball as well as roller derby.