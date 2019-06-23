Speed Deoxys: Best Counters in Pokemon Go EX Raids

Niantic confirmed that starting today, Pokemon Go players who get an EX Raid Pass will encounter Speed Form Deoxys in EX Raids.

While Defense Deoxys has ridiculously high defense and low attack and Attack Deoxys (and to a lesser extent Normal Deoxys) has ridiculously high attack and ridiculously low defense, Speed Deoxys has more balanced yet still above average attack and defense.

Here are the best counters you can use to beat Speed Deoxys in Pokemon Go Raids.

Speed Deoxys is weak to bug-, dark- and ghost-type moves and resistant to fighting- and psychic-type moves. It has the Fast Moves Zen Headbutt and Charge Beam as well as the Charge Moves Psycho Boost, Zap Cannon, Swift and Thunderbolt.

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball is the best choice. It has access to the powerful Shadow Ball which when combined with its gigantic attack stat will make quick work of Speed Deoxys. It also resists psychic-type moves. The only downside is that both of its Quick Moves are resisted by Speed Deoxys. GamePress recommends using Psycho Cut over Confusion because while Confusion deals more damage, Psycho Cut is easier to dodge with and provides more energy so you can use Shadow Ball sooner. Though keep in mind that Mewtwo with Shadow Ball is only available from EX Raids.

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch is the second best counter. Tyranitar has a massive attack stat of 251 with strong defenses to boot according to GamePress. It also double resists Speed Deoxys’ psychic-type moves thanks to it being dark type. So it can not only deal tons of damage but take it as well. There’s no real downside to using Tyranitar.

Weavile with Feint Attack and Foul Play is also an excellent choice. It has slightly more damage per second (DPS) than Tyranitar while still having a double resistance to psychic-type moves according to GamePress. However, it also has weaker defenses than Tyrnaitar, meaning it will last a lot shorter.

Another formidable choice is Gengar with Lick/Shadow Claw/Hex and Shadow Ball. Gengar has one of the highest DPS in the game according to GamePress, and its ghost-type moves hit Speed Deoxys like a truck. He also has a double resistance against Swift. Unfortunately, its secondary poison typing makes it weak to psychic-type moves. That combined with the fact that it has even lower defenses than Weavile means that it won’t be sticking around for long. Plus, both Shadow Claw and Lick are Legacy Moves. It’s regular ghost-type Quick Move, Hex, is still usable but noticeably inferior.

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball is right behind Gengar in terms of ghost-type damage according to GamePress. Plus it has really high stamina as well as a great attack stat and decent defense. The Altered Form is okay to use if you don’t have anything else, but with reversed attack and defense stats and a lacking ghost-type Charge Move in the form of Shadow Sneak means it’s significantly worse than its Origin Form.

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor is a great choice as well. Its respectable attack stat paired with quick bug-type attacks makes it an effective combatant against Speed Deoxys, according to GamePress. It’s defenses are also decent with it resisting psychic- and normal-type moves.

If you’re fighting a Deoxys that predominantly uses electric-type moves, you can use Groudon with Mud Shot and Solar Beam or Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche. Both Pokemon double-resist Speed Deoxys’ electric-type moves and have some of the highest DPS stats of their types, according to GamePress. Since none of their moves are strong against psychic, you can use the set that gives them the highest DPS.

Here are some other good counters:

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Giratina (Altered Form) with Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Alakazam with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

